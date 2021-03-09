Brewers pitcher Eric Yardley remains hungry after long road to success pays off

Nearing the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, many are reflecting on the differences between then and now.
Those changes have been painful for most, but for Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Yardley it's been amazing.
Claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres in November 2019, Yardley had just 11⅔ innings of big league experience to show for a career that began in 2013, when he landed in the unaffiliated Pecos League after was not selected in the MLB draft.
The Padres signed him to a minor league deal later that summer and slowly worked his way up the organizational ladder before finally getting his first big-league call-up in August 2019. He pitched well in 10 appearances, posting a 2.31 ERA with seven strikeouts, but was designated for assignment after the season.
His unique, sidearm delivery made him an appealing option for the Brewers, who put a premium on variety among their relief options. He might have started the regular season in the minors but caught a break when baseball shut down for three months and utilized expanded rosters for a 60-game season when the game finally resumed in late summer.
The extra spaces, combined with Yardley's effectiveness during summer camp, put him on the Opening Day roster. He held on to that spot the rest of the year and led the team with 24 appearances while going 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23⅓ innings, often serving as a multi-inning bridge between Milwaukee's starters and dominant back-end tandem of Devin Williams and Josh Hader.
"Eric had a great season," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He did a lot of good things for us and held a lot of games together."
Yardley's biggest moment came in Game 1 of the NL wild card series. Called on early when starter Brent Suter was tagged for three runs and couldn't get out of the second, Yardley provided 2⅓ innings of relief without allowing a baserunner.
After that performance, Yardley sat at his locker in silence, trying to process just how far his journey had taken him.
"Pitching in professional baseball wasn’t part of the journey for a while and then pitching in the big leagues kind of started to fade away," Yardley said. "But to get to the playoffs and to have success is definitely an experience I won’t ever forget."
Yardley made his second Cactus League appearance Tuesday, allowing a run on a walk and three hits in a one-inning outing, and has a 13.50 ERA with a 3.50 WHIP this spring.
"I’d like to see a little more success, but part of spring training is getting our arms back under us and just seeing how things go," Yardley said. "It’s still early, so I’m OK with how it went in terms of how I felt out there."
Spring struggles aside, he's all but assured a spot in the bullpen to open the season. Yardley isn't letting that change his approach.
"Pretty much my whole career, every bullpen, every outing, every side session has been for the rest of my life," Yardley said. "Coming off a little bit of success in the big leagues makes you a little bit more comfortable but at the same time you still have to go out there and fight."
On the field
Christian Yelich had two hits, including his first home run of spring, in the 13-7 victory over the San Francisco Giants at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Omar Narváez and Avisaíl García also homered for the Brewers, who have an MLB-leading 14 home runs this spring. They produced 17 hits against the Giants and scored in every inning from the fourth on.
Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser struck out four while allowing a run over 1⅔ innings in his second Cactus League outing. Left-hander Eric Lauer struggled again, allowing three runs on two hits while walking five over two innings.
In two appearances this spring, Lauer has allowed five earned runs, including three home runs, over three innings.
"He just struggled with misses today," Counsell said. "He had too many misses that didn't challenge hitters."
Giants designated hitter Heliot Ramos had two of the Giants' 10 hits, including a ninth-inning home run off Leo Crawford.
From the infirmary
Right-hander Ray Black will be held out of action for a few days after reporting a sore elbow during his last outing when he threw 26 pitches against the Rockies, Blacks velocity dropped during that appearance from 98.1 mph to his first batter to between 90-92 mph to his fourth. Counsell said Black was "fine" afterward and that he was pulled for reaching his pitch limit but revealed the injury Tuesday. "We’ll kind of check him at the end of the week and see if it’s time to start throwing," Counsell said. "It happened out of his last outing and he just hasn’t recovered well from it.” ... Right-hander Alec Bettinger is back to throwing after he was shut down because of a sore elbow last week. A 10th-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft, Bettinger is in big league camp for the first time. He spent last season at Milwaukee's alternate training site and was added to the 40-man roster last fall to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Around the horn
Jackie Bradley, Jr. is expected to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday when the Brewers face the Rangers. ... Outfielder Garrett Mitchell went 1-for-2 with an RBI. The Brewers' first-round pick in last summer's MLB draft is hitting .444 (4-for-9) with three RBIs and a .944 OPS through eight games this spring. ... Counsell said he doesn't expect to use minor leaguers Hedberg Perez or Antoine Kelly in games this spring. Both players are with the team as part of a special minicamp for prospects being held before minor league spring training gets underway later this month. … Milwaukee has scored 23 runs over its last two games. The Brewers (6-3) have the highest team OPS (.933) and slugging percentage (.547), lead National League teams with a .291 batting average and rank second among NL squads in on-base percentage (.387).
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.