Brewers pitcher Eric Yardley remains hungry after long road to success pays off

From the infirmary

Right-hander Ray Black will be held out of action for a few days after reporting a sore elbow during his last outing when he threw 26 pitches against the Rockies, Blacks velocity dropped during that appearance from 98.1 mph to his first batter to between 90-92 mph to his fourth. Counsell said Black was "fine" afterward and that he was pulled for reaching his pitch limit but revealed the injury Tuesday. "We’ll kind of check him at the end of the week and see if it’s time to start throwing," Counsell said. "It happened out of his last outing and he just hasn’t recovered well from it.” ... Right-hander Alec Bettinger is back to throwing after he was shut down because of a sore elbow last week. A 10th-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft, Bettinger is in big league camp for the first time. He spent last season at Milwaukee's alternate training site and was added to the 40-man roster last fall to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.