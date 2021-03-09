 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brewers pitcher Eric Yardley remains hungry after long road to success pays off
0 comments
topical alert
BREWERS

Brewers pitcher Eric Yardley remains hungry after long road to success pays off

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Milwaukee Brewers 2021 schedule

Nearing the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, many are reflecting on the differences between then and now.

Those changes have been painful for most, but for Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Yardley it's been amazing.

Claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres in November 2019, Yardley had just 11⅔ innings of big league experience to show for a career that began in 2013, when he landed in the unaffiliated Pecos League after was not selected in the MLB draft.

The Padres signed him to a minor league deal later that summer and slowly worked his way up the organizational ladder before finally getting his first big-league call-up in August 2019. He pitched well in 10 appearances, posting a 2.31 ERA with seven strikeouts, but was designated for assignment after the season.

His unique, sidearm delivery made him an appealing option for the Brewers, who put a premium on variety among their relief options. He might have started the regular season in the minors but caught a break when baseball shut down for three months and utilized expanded rosters for a 60-game season when the game finally resumed in late summer.

The extra spaces, combined with Yardley's effectiveness during summer camp, put him on the Opening Day roster. He held on to that spot the rest of the year and led the team with 24 appearances while going 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23⅓ innings, often serving as a multi-inning bridge between Milwaukee's starters and dominant back-end tandem of Devin Williams and Josh Hader.

"Eric had a great season," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He did a lot of good things for us and held a lot of games together."

Yardley's biggest moment came in Game 1 of the NL wild card series. Called on early when starter Brent Suter was tagged for three runs and couldn't get out of the second, Yardley provided 2⅓ innings of relief without allowing a baserunner.

After that performance, Yardley sat at his locker in silence, trying to process just how far his journey had taken him.

"Pitching in professional baseball wasn’t part of the journey for a while and then pitching in the big leagues kind of started to fade away," Yardley said. "But to get to the playoffs and to have success is definitely an experience I won’t ever forget."

Yardley made his second Cactus League appearance Tuesday, allowing a run on a walk and three hits in a one-inning outing, and has a 13.50 ERA with a 3.50 WHIP this spring.

"I’d like to see a little more success, but part of spring training is getting our arms back under us and just seeing how things go," Yardley said. "It’s still early, so I’m OK with how it went in terms of how I felt out there."

Spring struggles aside, he's all but assured a spot in the bullpen to open the season. Yardley isn't letting that change his approach.

"Pretty much my whole career, every bullpen, every outing, every side session has been for the rest of my life," Yardley said. "Coming off a little bit of success in the big leagues makes you a little bit more comfortable but at the same time you still have to go out there and fight."

On the field

Christian Yelich had two hits, including his first home run of spring, in the 13-7 victory over the San Francisco Giants at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Omar Narváez and Avisaíl García also homered for the Brewers, who have an MLB-leading 14 home runs this spring. They produced 17 hits against the Giants and scored in every inning from the fourth on.

Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser struck out four while allowing a run over 1⅔ innings in his second Cactus League outing. Left-hander Eric Lauer struggled again, allowing three runs on two hits while walking five over two innings.

In two appearances this spring, Lauer has allowed five earned runs, including three home runs, over three innings.

"He just struggled with misses today," Counsell said. "He had too many misses that didn't challenge hitters."

Giants designated hitter Heliot Ramos had two of the Giants' 10 hits, including a ninth-inning home run off Leo Crawford.

From the infirmary

Right-hander Ray Black will be held out of action for a few days after reporting a sore elbow during his last outing when he threw 26 pitches against the Rockies, Blacks velocity dropped during that appearance from 98.1 mph to his first batter to between 90-92 mph to his fourth. Counsell said Black was "fine" afterward and that he was pulled for reaching his pitch limit but revealed the injury Tuesday. "We’ll kind of check him at the end of the week and see if it’s time to start throwing," Counsell said. "It happened out of his last outing and he just hasn’t recovered well from it.” ... Right-hander Alec Bettinger is back to throwing after he was shut down because of a sore elbow last week. A 10th-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft, Bettinger is in big league camp for the first time. He spent last season at Milwaukee's alternate training site and was added to the 40-man roster last fall to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Around the horn

Jackie Bradley, Jr. is expected to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday when the Brewers face the Rangers. ... Outfielder Garrett Mitchell went 1-for-2 with an RBI. The Brewers' first-round pick in last summer's MLB draft is hitting .444 (4-for-9) with three RBIs and a .944 OPS through eight games this spring. ... Counsell said he doesn't expect to use minor leaguers Hedberg Perez or Antoine Kelly in games this spring. Both players are with the team as part of a special minicamp for prospects being held before minor league spring training gets underway later this month. … Milwaukee has scored 23 runs over its last two games. The Brewers (6-3) have the highest team OPS (.933) and slugging percentage (.547), lead National League teams with a .291 batting average and rank second among NL squads in on-base percentage (.387).

Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona

+1 
yardley mug 3-9

Yardley
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers sophomore Tyler Wahl ready to turn the page as Wisconsin preps for postseason

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics