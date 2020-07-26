Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer turns in strong debut outing after joining teammates in Chicago

"I think it just backs up, the results are a product of making the right decisions and taking good swings," Gamel said. "You don’t get one without the other, for me. It just kind of reinforces everything we’ve been working for.”

Despite an outfield that included Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, Gamel still made 65 starts last year. How much time he'd this year was unknown after the team signed outfielder Avisail Garcia in the offseason so starting twice in the first three games is somewhat unexpected.

"I was kind of expecting a role like last year," Gamel said. "Coming off the bench and helping the team whenever I can but ’m not trying to look too much into anything. Kind of one game at a time. With 60 games, every game is really important. Like I said, I’m just trying to put one foot in front of the other.”

Up next

Right-hander Adrian Houser gets his first start of the season Monday when the Brewers open a three-game series against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Houser appeared in 35 games for the Brewers last season, going 6-7 with a 3.72 ERA. In 18 starts, Hauser was 2-7 with a 4.57 ERA but showed improvement as the season went on and posted a 3.28 mark over his final 12 starts, striking out 63 batters with just 16 walks over 57 2/3 innings during that stretch.