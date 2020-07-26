Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer turns in strong debut outing after joining teammates in Chicago

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers made their first roster move of the season Sunday morning, activating left-hander Eric Lauer from the COVID-19 injured list.
Lauer was a late arrival to the Brewers' summer camp after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, though he did not test positive for the virus. The delayed arrival meant he had to play catch-up, but he was able to appear in one of Milwaukee's intrasquad games and he pitched again last week at the team's alternate training facility in Appleton.
He threw two innings of a simulated game there then a bullpen session Saturday before getting the call to join the Brewers in Chicago.
"It was really kind of relaxed," Lauer said of working in Appleton. "It’s a good environment."
Acquired in November from the Padres, Lauer didn't have to wait long to make his Brewers debut as manager Craig Counsell called on him to get Milwaukee out of a fourth-inning jam.
"They told me coming the plan was for me to throw today and get extended a bit," Lauer said.
Lauer went on to work 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing a walk and a hit while striking out six.
"He gave us exactly what we were hoping for," Counsell said. "I think that was his first-ever appearance out of the bullpen and he handled it very well."
With Lauer stretched out, Counsell now has a bumper crop of options for starting pitchers and that group is expected to grow when left-hander Brett Anderson returns from the injured list in about a week.
How Counsell plans to use those options remains to be seen. He's hinted over the last few weeks that the Brewers will likely be creative in how they manage their pitching staff so Lauer is preparing himself for anything.
"My plan is to get extended more," Lauer said. "From the get-go, I wanted to be a starter in this rotation, a guy they can go to every fifth day. That’s my goal but however they want to use me I’m good with as long as I can help the team win some ballgames."
To make room for Lauer on both the active and 40-man rosters, right-hander Mike Morin was designated for assignment and will have to clear waivers before the Brewers can send him to Appleton.
Gamel stays hot
Outfielder Ben Gamel was in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game and had another good day at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a walk.
An offseason overhaul of his batting stance started to show results in spring training and helped him excel during the team's series of intrasquad scrimmages ahead of the season restart. Seeing the work pay off in regular-season games, though, has been even more satisfying.
"I think it just backs up, the results are a product of making the right decisions and taking good swings," Gamel said. "You don’t get one without the other, for me. It just kind of reinforces everything we’ve been working for.”
Despite an outfield that included Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, Gamel still made 65 starts last year. How much time he'd this year was unknown after the team signed outfielder Avisail Garcia in the offseason so starting twice in the first three games is somewhat unexpected.
"I was kind of expecting a role like last year," Gamel said. "Coming off the bench and helping the team whenever I can but ’m not trying to look too much into anything. Kind of one game at a time. With 60 games, every game is really important. Like I said, I’m just trying to put one foot in front of the other.”
Up next
Right-hander Adrian Houser gets his first start of the season Monday when the Brewers open a three-game series against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Houser appeared in 35 games for the Brewers last season, going 6-7 with a 3.72 ERA. In 18 starts, Hauser was 2-7 with a 4.57 ERA but showed improvement as the season went on and posted a 3.28 mark over his final 12 starts, striking out 63 batters with just 16 walks over 57 2/3 innings during that stretch.
The Pirates will send Steven Brault to the mound Monday night. The left-hander went 4-6 with a 5.16 ERA in 25 appearances (19 starts) last season and was 0-1 with a 3.51 ERA in five starts against the Brewers.
