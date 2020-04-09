Brewers pitcher Brent Suter doing more than just working out during COVID-19 pandemic

"My routine right now is waking up with my son, playing around with him and when he goes down for a nap, that's when I go get after it," Suter said. "I work out, throw, run and all that stuff.

"It's just kind of been a flashback to the offseason but unfortunately, with the knowledge that so many people are suffering.

"My heart and prayers go out to everybody on the front lines, all the health workers and all the patients."

Suter said he wasn't sure what to think when the virus first started creeping its way into everyday life last month. Major League Baseball's first preemptive action was to keep media out of team clubhouses, which Suter at first thought was "a bit excessive" but as sports leagues quickly shut down and society came to a screeching halt, the reality of the situation began to set in.

"More info kept coming out about how devastating this disease is and how easily it can transfer," Suter said. "Now it can transfer symptomatically, which is really scary, and we just don't have any immunity. If you get exposed, you're going to get it and that's why these drastic measures are being taken."