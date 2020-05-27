Brewers owner Mark Attanasio says MLB season getting closer to return

“The industry had approximately $9.4 billion in revenue (in 2019), so for a round number let’s say it’s $10 billion,” Attanasio explained. “If we only play half a season, that revenue is only $5 billion. And 40 percent of that revenue is live-gate-related so if you play without fans, you take away $2 billion and now you’re down to $3 billion.

“The exact number that’s been calculated by the league office if we play 81 games without fans is $2.85 billion dollars. So very quickly, you go from $10 billion to $5 billion for a half-season and, with no fans, only 60 percent and that’s what you’ve got.

“If we play without fans, that 40 percent is off the table. And in Milwaukee, because of our enormous fan support, it’s actually a larger percentage. So the challenge of staging these games from an economic standpoint is real.”

Owners are asking players to share some of the burden to help soften the blow, but little progress has been made.

Players already agreed to a pay cut in March, accepting a prorated portion of their 2020 salaries along with a $170 million advance on those salaries when baseball went on hiatus. But when it became increasingly likely stadiums would be empty when play resumed, owners asked for players to accept another cut to help share the burden of slashed revenues.