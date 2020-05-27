Brewers owner Mark Attanasio says MLB season getting closer to return

MILWAUKEE — As baseball facilities across the country start slowly and carefully opening back up to players, Milwaukee Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio is confident the sport is getting close to its long-anticipated return.
“We’re at the precipice of what we need to do to play baseball in the summer of 2020,” he said Tuesday during a webinar hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Committee.
Baseball officials have been in close contact with medical professionals and elected officials at the local, state and national levels as they try to forge a path forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which brought the game to a grinding halt back in March.
Players left Phoenix, where the Brewers were nearing the end of spring training, shortly after the decision to delay the start of the 2020 season. The team reopened its facility there on a limited basis earlier this week, allowing players who make their offseason home in the area to resume individual workouts, but a full road map to returning to action is still being ironed out.
Along with his fellow owners and the league’s medical advisors, Attanasio has been in close contact with local leaders, including Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, Milwaukee’s health commissioner, in the hope of assembling conditions that will keep the team and community safe.
“This will be the ultimate collaborative effort,” Attanasio said. “And we’ve got just the organization and community to undertake and succeed at that.”
MLB sent the players’ union a 68-page health and safety outline last week that included a number of protocols to guard against further spread of the virus. Among those proposals: a massive amount of testing for players, personnel and staff; requirements for the use of face masks and other personal protective equipment; guidelines for social distancing in the clubhouse, dugout and on the field; and a ban on formerly innocuous actions such as high-fives, fist bumps and even chewing and spitting sunflower seeds.
In addition, pitchers would each have their own set of balls to use during bullpen sessions; game balls will be discarded after being touched by multiple players; and players not participating in the game would have to sit six feet apart from each other — not in the dugout, but in the stands, which aren’t expected to contain spectators any time soon.
And that leads into the one issue that could bring the entire plan to a screeching halt: money.
Without fans in the stands, owners are bracing for a dramatic drop in revenues — which already stand to be cut in half thanks to a shortened season. Attanasio said teams generate an average of 40 percent of their overall revenue from live-gate income such as ticket sales, concessions and parking — and those streams would disappear should the game return without people in seats.
“The industry had approximately $9.4 billion in revenue (in 2019), so for a round number let’s say it’s $10 billion,” Attanasio explained. “If we only play half a season, that revenue is only $5 billion. And 40 percent of that revenue is live-gate-related so if you play without fans, you take away $2 billion and now you’re down to $3 billion.
“The exact number that’s been calculated by the league office if we play 81 games without fans is $2.85 billion dollars. So very quickly, you go from $10 billion to $5 billion for a half-season and, with no fans, only 60 percent and that’s what you’ve got.
“If we play without fans, that 40 percent is off the table. And in Milwaukee, because of our enormous fan support, it’s actually a larger percentage. So the challenge of staging these games from an economic standpoint is real.”
Owners are asking players to share some of the burden to help soften the blow, but little progress has been made.
Players already agreed to a pay cut in March, accepting a prorated portion of their 2020 salaries along with a $170 million advance on those salaries when baseball went on hiatus. But when it became increasingly likely stadiums would be empty when play resumed, owners asked for players to accept another cut to help share the burden of slashed revenues.
The latest proposal, presented to the union on Tuesday, offers a sliding scale of compensation which would see players with the biggest salaries taking the brunt of the cuts, with players lower on the scale getting closer to their full salary.
While the size of the pay cuts is unclear, sources said the highest-paid players would receive perhaps less than 40 percent of their full-season salaries. The deal also would offer players an increased share of postseason revenues.
The Associated Press reported players found the proposal “extremely disappointing.” In addition, the union said “the sides also remain far apart on health and safety protocols” aimed at starting the pandemic-delayed season around the Fourth of July.
“We have to figure it out quickly, but I do think both sides want to come to a solution,” Attanasio said. “Hopefully, where there’s a will there’s a way.”
