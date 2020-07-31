Brewers owner Mark Attanasio learning to be patient during unusual season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — For all his success in the world of finance, being calm, cool and collected hasn’t always been Mark Attanasio’s strong suit when it comes to watching the Milwaukee Brewers.

The chairman and principal owner is well-known for his, for lack of a better term, intensity when it comes to his team’s performance. In fact, he openly admits that he can be a bit too intense, hanging on every pitch.

So after waiting four months for the Brewers to finally begin their 2020 season and another week for the team to play its first home game, which he planned to watch in person, having to wait another day after two members of the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 was frustrating, but understandable.

“I think it’s important to have perspective,” Attanasio said Friday afternoon during a previously scheduled video conference with reporters. “As an owner, I have a lot of information coming at me — more than I can share — but I think there have only been 99 positive tests out of 32,000.

“That number’s going up and given how contagious COVID-19 is, we’d expect it to go up. But what’s important, first and foremost, is keeping everybody safe and healthy.”