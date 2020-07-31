Brewers owner learning to be patient during unusual season

Instead, it's a season of uncertainty; one with an equal amount of hope and optimism as well as fear and anxiety. Attanasio knows there is a delicate balance to navigate and understands the optics of trying to play baseball in the midst of a pandemic, not to mention burgeoning economic and societal crises.

But he's also well aware of baseball's role throughout history as an agent of healing and its ability to offer not just an escape from problems, but also to serve as a source of unity during trying times.

"I think we’ve had a lot of time for reflection here and I think maybe sports now has a more measured spot in our society," Attanasio said. "We may put overarching importance on it at some points but that said, it’s a meaningful part of our everyday lives.

"When we have our games we can get detached from some of the challenges we face. If we can continue to provide some enjoyment for our fans, I think that’s something we’re all committed to doing."

Attanasio came to spring training urging fans disappointed with the team's offseason moves to "trust the process" of David Stearns, the Brewers' general manager who eschewed the type of high-profile acquisitions some had wanted after last year's loss in the National League wild card game and instead compiled a roster built around options, depth and versatility.