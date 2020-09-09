Brewers overpower Tigers in 19-0 rout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT — The Milwaukee Brewers' offense scored early and often in support of Corbin Burnes, who allowed just one hit and struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, on the way to a 19-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

The 19 runs marked a season-high for the Brewers (19-22), who scored double-digit runs for the first time since Sept. 21 of last season.

The Brewers also set a season-high with 21 hits, a franchise-record 13 of them for extra bases — including eight doubles and home runs from Jedd Gyorko (who hit two), Jacob Nottingham and Ryan Braun.

Taylor and Orlando Arcia led Milwaukee with four hits apiece. Ryan Braun and Luis Urias finished with three hits each, and Gyorko and Avisail Garcia added a pair of hits.

Burnes (3-0) hadn't allowed an earned run in his last two outings and carried a 19-inning scoreless streak into his start Wednesday. He was perfect through his first four innings and didn't allow a base-runner until Willi Castro tripled with one out in the fifth. Burnes struck out his next two batters to leave Castro stranded and added two more strikeouts in the sixth.