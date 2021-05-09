Brewers outlast Marlins 2-1 in 10 innings to conclude road trip

“Anybody on the team can get it done,” first baseman Daniel Vogelbach said. “Yeli hasn’t been in our lineup, and people say we’re not hitting. But we feel like somebody every night gets a big hit or makes a play. As you get deeper in the season, and everybody has been through situations with runners in scoring position, that’s just going to make us better.”

Vogelbach hit his third home run in the fourth, and Brinson's second homer in the Miami seventh made it 1-all.

Miami's Sandy Alcantara allowed one run in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.72.

“He’s good, man,” Taylor said. “I’m glad we got him out of the game.”

The Marlins fell to 2-7 in one-run games. Manager Don Mattingly second-guessed himself for deciding against a sacrifice bunt to start the 10th. Instead, Isan Díaz struck out against Rasmussen, dropping his average to .185.

“That’s the one that you kick yourself," Mattingly said. "You look back and say, ‘I should have done it the other way.’ I really feel like Isan at that point is going to put this guy in play, and it’s a good chance it’s going to be on the right side. Then afterward, if it doesn’t work, it’s one of those where you don’t like the result.”