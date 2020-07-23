Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich rediscovers comfort zone at the plate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — It was just an exhibition game, but Milwaukee Brewers fans were treated to a sense of normalcy Wednesday night when Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker was behind the microphone as Christian Yelich hit his first home run of summer camp.

And according to Yelich, there was no coincidence.

The superstar outfielder looked like a mere mortal during the Brewers' series of intrasquad scrimmages, going 2-for-23 with 13 strikeouts. That showing led to more than a few "What's up with Yelich?" questions for manager Craig Counsell and Yelich's teammates, though no one seemed to have any concern about the the 2018 National League MVP being ready to go when the season begins Friday night vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Turns out, they were right, as Yelich explained his paltry numbers were little more than an homage to none other than Uecker himself.

"I wasn't struggling," Yelich said during a video conference with reporters Thursday. "I was just doing my best Bob Uecker impression. He wasn't there so we had to make sure he was able to be a part of it somehow. I took it upon myself to try and re-enact some of his (at-bats)."