Brewers ousted from playoffs on home run by Braves' Freddie Freeman

Milwaukee surged ahead again in the fifth, this time on Rowdy Tellez’s second two-run homer of the series. His first, way back in the seventh inning of Game 1, had produced the Brewers’ only runs of the series until Tuesday. This second one off Huascar Ynoa was a massive shot, plopping into the fountain beyond the center-field wall.

Back came the Braves, who put up another two-spot in their half. Joc Pederson drove in one with a forceout and Travis d’Arnaud delivered a two-out single to right to bring home another.

Pitching on three days’ rest, Charlie Morton lasted just 3⅓ innings for the Braves. He surrendered four hits and was charged with Milwaukee’s first two runs.

The Brewers decided not to use ace Corbin Burnes, who had gotten the win over Morton in Game 1. He was all set to go in Game 5 in Milwaukee.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, they don't play again until 2022.

Eric Lauer made his first appearance of the series, but didn’t get much farther than Morton. He went 3⅔ innings, also charged with two runs on four hits.

Follow the bouncing ball

The Braves may have had a bigger inning in the fourth if not for what appeared to be a blown call on Adam Duvall’s popup.