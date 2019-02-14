Weather Alert

...BRIEF BURST OF SNOW THIS EVENING THEN WINDY AND MUCH COLDER... A BURST OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE RAPIDLY EAST FROM SOUTH CENTRAL INTO EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. THE SNOW SHOWERS WILL LAST ONLY AROUND AN HOUR OR SO, AND WILL DEPOSIT A DUSTING TO A QUARTER INCH OF SNOW. THE LEADING EDGE OF THE SNOW SHOWERS EXTENDED FROM NEAR FOND DU LAC WATERTOWN TO JANESVILLE, AND WAS MOVING RAPIDLY EAST. THE SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT THE MILWAUKEE, PORT WASHINGTON, WEST BEND, WAUKESHA, SHEBOYGAN AND RACINE AREAS BETWEEN 9 AND 11 PM CST. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL ACCOMPANY THE SNOW SHOWERS AND WILL DROP THE VISIBILITY BRIEFLY ONE HALF MILE TO 1 MILE. IN THE WAKE OF THE SNOW SHOWERS, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH MAY CAUSE SOME MINOR BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW. THESE BLUSTERY WINDS WILL ALSO PULL MUCH COLDER AIR ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS TO AROUND 10 ABOVE, WITH WIND CHILLS TUMBLING TO 5 TO 15 BELOW ZERO BY SUNRISE FRIDAY. SOME SLIPPERY SPOTS MAY DEVELOP OVERNIGHT DUE TO THE MINOR DRIFTING SNOW AS WELL AS A RAPID REFREEZE OF ANY LINGERING WET OR SLUSH COVERED ROADS.