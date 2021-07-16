Brewers open second half with victory over Reds

CINCINNATI — Willy Adames homered and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6 on Friday night.

Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then doubled home two more in a five-run eighth that buried the Reds.

After losing three straight to the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, the Brewers won the first of a three-game set in Cincinnati and pushed their lead in the NL Central back to five games.

“This team beat us three times in a row, so just getting a win against them, starting off the second half in a good way, starting off a big series in a big way, it was meaningful for sure,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

The Reds got a scare in the third inning when All-Star Nick Castellanos, the team's best hitter, was hit on the right wrist by a pitch. X-rays after the game showed no broken bones, but Castellanos could miss some time, manager David Bell said.

“It is not broken, so he’s pretty sore,” Bell said. “A little early to tell about tomorrow or this weekend. But great news that it’s not broken. It got him in a spot that it easily could have been broken.”