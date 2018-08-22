MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will host the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park on Thursday, March 28, to open the 2019 season, the team said Wednesday in announcing its schedule for next year.
The Brewers open with a four-game series against the Cardinals before heading to Cincinnati for a three-game series against the Reds.
In 2019, the Brewers will take on the Chicago Cubs 19 times, including three weekend series at Miller Park April 5-7, July 26-28 and September 5-8.
The 2019 interleague schedule includes games against each team in the American League West, including a home-and-away series with the Houston Astros.
The first interleague series will take place at Angel Stadium in a three-game series against the Angels April 8-10. The Brewers will travel to Houston from June 11-12 and will host the Astros for two games starting on Labor Day, Sept. 2.
The annual border battle against the Minnesota Twins will take place at Target Field from May 27-28 and at Miller Park from August 13-14.
The Seattle Mariners come to Miller Park June 25-27 and the Texas Rangers Aug. 9-11, while Milwaukee will travel to Oakland July 30-Aug. 1.
The longest road trip of the season is 10 games in 12 days May 10-19 against the Cubs (May 10-12), Philadelphia Phillies (May 13-16) and Atlanta Braves (May 17-19).
The Brewers will host two 10-game homestands. From April 29–May 8, the Brewers will take on the Colorado Rockies (April 29–May 2), New York Mets (May 3-5) and Washington Nationals (May 6-8). From June 20-30, Milwaukee will face the Reds (June 20-23), Mariners (June 25-27) and Pittsburgh Pirates (June 28-30).