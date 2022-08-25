Brewers open 2023 season at Wrigley Field March 30, host Mets in home opener April 3

The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2023 season on Thursday, March 30 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the second straight year and third time in four years Milwaukee has opened at Wrigley Field.
Every team will start the season on March 30, the first time every team has started on the same day since 1968.
Milwaukee’s home opener will be Monday, April 3 against the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field.
The big news in the 2023 schedule that was announced Wednesday is that it has every team facing every other team for the first time, with home sites in Interleague play alternating every other year.
The 46 interleague games will feature a home and road two-game series against a so-called natural rival and a single three-game series against each of the 14 other clubs in the opposite league.
Milwaukee’s natural rival is Minnesota.
The format switch was agreed to in the March lockout settlement.
“I think it’s great for the fans,” Mets manager Buck Showalter told the Associated Press. “I’m so tired of playing the same people.”
The American League used a balanced schedule from 1977-2000 and the National League from 1993-2000, with interleague play starting in 1997 and limited to 15-18 games per season for each team. Then-Commissioner Bud Selig had pushed for a return to an unbalanced schedule.
“This new format creates more common opponents, both in the division and among your league opponents, so that typically when you’re competing for the wild card, there’s a much higher percentage of common opponents across divisions,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer. “And we think that equity is good for the competition on the field.
“On the marketing side, we think that the new schedule gives our fans more opponents at home, so they get to see a broader array of clubs in their ballpark. And probably more importantly, it gives us a chance for our star players to get exposure more nationally and be seen in more places throughout the season.”
Milwaukee played 20 interleague games this year.
With the increase in interleague games, the Brewers will play just 52 games against the National League Central, down from 76 this year, and 64 against the NL East and West, down from 66 this year.
In Interleague play in 2023, Milwaukee will host the Boston Red Sox (April 21-23), Detroit Tigers (April 24-26), Los Angeles Angels (April 28-30), Kansas City Royals (May 12-14), Houston Astros (May 22-24), Baltimore Orioles (June 6-8), Oakland Athletics (June 9-11) and Minnesota Twins (Aug. 22-23).
The Brewers will travel to face the Seattle Mariners (April 17-19), Tampa Bay Rays (May 19-21), Toronto Blue Jays (May 30-June 1), Minnesota Twins (June 13-14), Cleveland Guardians (June 23-25), Chicago White Sox (Aug. 11-13), Texas Rangers (Aug. 18-20) and New York Yankees (Sept. 8-10).
The All-Star Game will be at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11, eight days earlier than this year’s game at Dodger Stadium. Then called Safeco Field, the ballpark hosted the 2001 All-Star Game.
No games are scheduled on the two days after the All-Star Game, creating a four-day break and leaving the second half to start July 14. The regular season ends Oct. 1.
The Cubs and Cardinals play a two-game series at London’s Olympic Stadium in June 24-25, and the Phillies and Nationals play in the Little League Classic at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 20.
2023 Milwaukee Brewers Schedule
(All times EDT)
March 30 at Chicago Cubs
April 1 at Chicago Cubs
April 2 at Chicago Cubs
April 3 N.Y. Mets
April 4 N.Y. Mets
April 5 N.Y. Mets
April 7 St. Louis
April 8 St. Louis
April 9 St. Louis
April 10 at Arizona
April 11 at Arizona
April 12 at Arizona
April 13 at San Diego
April 14 at San Diego
April 15 at San Diego
April 16 at San Diego
April 17 at Seattle
April 18 at Seattle
April 19 at Seattle
April 21 Boston
April 22 Boston
April 23 Boston
April 24 Detroit
April 25 Detroit
April 26 Detroit
April 28 L.A. Angels
April 29 L.A. Angels
April 30 L.A. Angels
May 2 at Colorado
May 3 at Colorado
May 4 at Colorado
May 5 at San Francisco
May 6 at San Francisco
May 7 at San Francisco
May 8 L.A. Dodgers
May 9 L.A. Dodgers
May 10 L.A. Dodgers
May 12 Kansas City
May 13 Kansas City
May 14 Kansas City
May 15 at St. Louis
May 16 at St. Louis
May 17 at St. Louis
May 19 at Tampa Bay
May 20 at Tampa Bay
May 21 at Tampa Bay
May 22 Houston
May 23 Houston
May 24 Houston
May 25 San Francisco
May 26 San Francisco
May 27 San Francisco
May 28 San Francisco
May 30 at Toronto
May 31 at Toronto
June 1 at Toronto
June 2 at Cincinnati
June 3 at Cincinnati
June 4 at Cincinnati
June 5 at Cincinnati
June 6 Baltimore
June 7 Baltimore
June 8 Baltimore
June 9 Oakland
June 10 Oakland
June 11 Oakland
June 13 at Minnesota
June 14 at Minnesota
June 16 Pittsburgh
June 17 Pittsburgh
June 18 Pittsburgh
June 19 Arizona
June 20 Arizona
June 21 Arizona
June 23 at Cleveland
June 24 at Cleveland
June 25 at Cleveland
June 26 at N.Y. Mets
June 27 at N.Y. Mets
June 28 at N.Y. Mets
June 29 at N.Y. Mets
June 30 at Pittsburgh
July 1 at Pittsburgh
July 2 at Pittsburgh
July 3 Chicago Cubs
July 4 Chicago Cubs
July 5 Chicago Cubs
July 6 Chicago Cubs
July 7 Cincinnati
July 8 Cincinnati
July 9 Cincinnati
July 14 at Cincinnati
July 15 at Cincinnati
July 16 at Cincinnati
July 18 at Philadelphia
July 19 at Philadelphia
July 20 at Philadelphia
July 21 Atlanta
July 22 Atlanta
July 23 Atlanta
July 24 Cincinnati
July 25 Cincinnati
July 26 Cincinnati
July 28 at Atlanta
July 29 at Atlanta
July 30 at Atlanta
July 31 at Washington
Aug. 1 at Washington
Aug. 2 at Washington
Aug. 3 Pittsburgh
Aug. 4 Pittsburgh
Aug. 5 Pittsburgh
Aug. 6 Pittsburgh
Aug. 7 Colorado
Aug. 8 Colorado
Aug. 9 Colorado
Aug. 11 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 12 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 13 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 15 at L.A. Dodgers
Aug. 16 at L.A. Dodgers
Aug. 17 at L.A. Dodgers
Aug. 18 at Texas
Aug. 19 at Texas
Aug. 20 at Texas
Aug. 22 Minnesota
Aug. 23 Minnesota
Aug. 25 San Diego
Aug. 26 San Diego
Aug. 27 San Diego
Aug. 28 at Chicago Cubs
Aug. 29 at Chicago Cubs
Aug. 30 at Chicago Cubs
Sept. 1 Philadelphia
Sept. 2 Philadelphia
Sept. 3 Philadelphia
Sept. 4 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 5 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 6 at Pittsburgh
Sept. 8 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 9 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 10 at N.Y. Yankees
Sept. 11 Miami
Sept. 12 Miami
Sept. 13 Miami
Sept. 14 Miami
Sept. 15 Washington
Sept. 16 Washington
Sept. 17 Washington
Sept. 18 at St. Louis
Sept. 19 at St. Louis
Sept. 20 at St. Louis
Sept. 21 at St. Louis
Sept. 22 at Miami
Sept. 23 at Miami
Sept. 24 at Miami
Sept. 26 St. Louis
Sept. 27 St. Louis
Sept. 28 St. Louis
Sept. 29 Chicago Cubs
Sept. 30 Chicago Cubs
Oct. 1 Chicago Cubs
A new era: Miller Park name change sinks in as American Family Field signage erected
How much for the sign? https://t.co/Cxc3y0cJJe— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
This is what I envision when I think about bringing the Miller Park sign home... pic.twitter.com/XoMElU6FOj— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
For those who say- "It will always be Miller Park to me."— Mike Heller (@HellerSports) January 27, 2021
Remember...Miller Park was a paid sponsorship name.
Lambeau Field is an unpaid name.
Camp Randall is an unpaid name.
The FieldHouse was an unpaid name.
I'm good with American Family Field#Brewers https://t.co/3Tx1ajaGcc
Somebody asked me how I felt about the Miller Park name change ... pic.twitter.com/6kuyHfgvno— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 27, 2021
I was wondering way their plan was with all the stuff, like every cup holder has a Miller park sticker, I think it would be extremely tacky to just place a sticker over top of it, im building a bar for my garage this summer I’d like about 6 of those— Just Jeff (@Crew8235) January 27, 2021
It looks cool but I’m still calling it Miller Park— Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) January 27, 2021
So what happens to the Miller Park signage? It better not go to a dump. pic.twitter.com/xZXZ2K7hNT— Joe Zenzola (@RadioJoeSports) January 27, 2021
This is going to take some getting used to...🥲#AmericanFamilyField #MillerPark https://t.co/Q4eSuZa0SG pic.twitter.com/s7I4nN3a69— 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) January 27, 2021
I had a visceral reaction to this.— Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) January 27, 2021
I went to the first game at Miller Park (exhibition game not opening day). They played the Space Odyssey theme song to show how the roof opened/closed.
I've apparently hit the "change-is-hard" phase of life that requires me to share memories. https://t.co/n1PA1LnaH3
I get it, but Miller Park is so much more fun to say.— Tavi (@szn_baseball) January 27, 2021
Side note: eating at the Restaurant To Be Named Later has been added to my baseball bucket list. https://t.co/fPCOIDYvjl
Ahh nice to see the "it'll always be Miller Park to me" crowd is out in full force today... Fun— Jake Schwall (@jake_schwall) January 27, 2021
I slept in a Walmart parking lot for Milwaukee warped tour near Miller Park and being able to see it in the morning was something I’ll remember forever. https://t.co/y9FE8nD4kh— Adrián C (@JackieLegs13) January 27, 2021
I like it. It doesn't top Miller Park, but I understand why the change was made & I'm on board with it. #RollWithTheNew— Jeff Hinnendael (@J_Hinnendael) January 27, 2021
Miller Park made so much sense for the Brewers. This feels like a theme park more than a ballpark https://t.co/4q3CaIQHIn— MiLB Tonight (@MilbTonight) January 27, 2021