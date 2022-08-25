Brewers open 2023 season at Wrigley Field March 30, host Mets in home opener April 3

The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2023 season on Thursday, March 30 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the second straight year and third time in four years Milwaukee has opened at Wrigley Field.

Every team will start the season on March 30, the first time every team has started on the same day since 1968.

Milwaukee’s home opener will be Monday, April 3 against the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

The big news in the 2023 schedule that was announced Wednesday is that it has every team facing every other team for the first time, with home sites in Interleague play alternating every other year.

The 46 interleague games will feature a home and road two-game series against a so-called natural rival and a single three-game series against each of the 14 other clubs in the opposite league.

Milwaukee’s natural rival is Minnesota.

The format switch was agreed to in the March lockout settlement.

“I think it’s great for the fans,” Mets manager Buck Showalter told the Associated Press. “I’m so tired of playing the same people.”

The American League used a balanced schedule from 1977-2000 and the National League from 1993-2000, with interleague play starting in 1997 and limited to 15-18 games per season for each team. Then-Commissioner Bud Selig had pushed for a return to an unbalanced schedule.

“This new format creates more common opponents, both in the division and among your league opponents, so that typically when you’re competing for the wild card, there’s a much higher percentage of common opponents across divisions,” said Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer. “And we think that equity is good for the competition on the field.

“On the marketing side, we think that the new schedule gives our fans more opponents at home, so they get to see a broader array of clubs in their ballpark. And probably more importantly, it gives us a chance for our star players to get exposure more nationally and be seen in more places throughout the season.”

Milwaukee played 20 interleague games this year.

With the increase in interleague games, the Brewers will play just 52 games against the National League Central, down from 76 this year, and 64 against the NL East and West, down from 66 this year.

In Interleague play in 2023, Milwaukee will host the Boston Red Sox (April 21-23), Detroit Tigers (April 24-26), Los Angeles Angels (April 28-30), Kansas City Royals (May 12-14), Houston Astros (May 22-24), Baltimore Orioles (June 6-8), Oakland Athletics (June 9-11) and Minnesota Twins (Aug. 22-23).

The Brewers will travel to face the Seattle Mariners (April 17-19), Tampa Bay Rays (May 19-21), Toronto Blue Jays (May 30-June 1), Minnesota Twins (June 13-14), Cleveland Guardians (June 23-25), Chicago White Sox (Aug. 11-13), Texas Rangers (Aug. 18-20) and New York Yankees (Sept. 8-10).

The All-Star Game will be at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11, eight days earlier than this year’s game at Dodger Stadium. Then called Safeco Field, the ballpark hosted the 2001 All-Star Game.

No games are scheduled on the two days after the All-Star Game, creating a four-day break and leaving the second half to start July 14. The regular season ends Oct. 1.

The Cubs and Cardinals play a two-game series at London’s Olympic Stadium in June 24-25, and the Phillies and Nationals play in the Little League Classic at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 20.

2023 Milwaukee Brewers Schedule

(All times EDT)

March 30 at Chicago Cubs

April 1 at Chicago Cubs

April 2 at Chicago Cubs

April 3 N.Y. Mets

April 4 N.Y. Mets

April 5 N.Y. Mets

April 7 St. Louis

April 8 St. Louis

April 9 St. Louis

April 10 at Arizona

April 11 at Arizona

April 12 at Arizona

April 13 at San Diego

April 14 at San Diego

April 15 at San Diego

April 16 at San Diego

April 17 at Seattle

April 18 at Seattle

April 19 at Seattle

April 21 Boston

April 22 Boston

April 23 Boston

April 24 Detroit

April 25 Detroit

April 26 Detroit

April 28 L.A. Angels

April 29 L.A. Angels

April 30 L.A. Angels

May 2 at Colorado

May 3 at Colorado

May 4 at Colorado

May 5 at San Francisco

May 6 at San Francisco

May 7 at San Francisco

May 8 L.A. Dodgers

May 9 L.A. Dodgers

May 10 L.A. Dodgers

May 12 Kansas City

May 13 Kansas City

May 14 Kansas City

May 15 at St. Louis

May 16 at St. Louis

May 17 at St. Louis

May 19 at Tampa Bay

May 20 at Tampa Bay

May 21 at Tampa Bay

May 22 Houston

May 23 Houston

May 24 Houston

May 25 San Francisco

May 26 San Francisco

May 27 San Francisco

May 28 San Francisco

May 30 at Toronto

May 31 at Toronto

June 1 at Toronto

June 2 at Cincinnati

June 3 at Cincinnati

June 4 at Cincinnati

June 5 at Cincinnati

June 6 Baltimore

June 7 Baltimore

June 8 Baltimore

June 9 Oakland

June 10 Oakland

June 11 Oakland

June 13 at Minnesota

June 14 at Minnesota

June 16 Pittsburgh

June 17 Pittsburgh

June 18 Pittsburgh

June 19 Arizona

June 20 Arizona

June 21 Arizona

June 23 at Cleveland

June 24 at Cleveland

June 25 at Cleveland

June 26 at N.Y. Mets

June 27 at N.Y. Mets

June 28 at N.Y. Mets

June 29 at N.Y. Mets

June 30 at Pittsburgh

July 1 at Pittsburgh

July 2 at Pittsburgh

July 3 Chicago Cubs

July 4 Chicago Cubs

July 5 Chicago Cubs

July 6 Chicago Cubs

July 7 Cincinnati

July 8 Cincinnati

July 9 Cincinnati

July 14 at Cincinnati

July 15 at Cincinnati

July 16 at Cincinnati

July 18 at Philadelphia

July 19 at Philadelphia

July 20 at Philadelphia

July 21 Atlanta

July 22 Atlanta

July 23 Atlanta

July 24 Cincinnati

July 25 Cincinnati

July 26 Cincinnati

July 28 at Atlanta

July 29 at Atlanta

July 30 at Atlanta

July 31 at Washington

Aug. 1 at Washington

Aug. 2 at Washington

Aug. 3 Pittsburgh

Aug. 4 Pittsburgh

Aug. 5 Pittsburgh

Aug. 6 Pittsburgh

Aug. 7 Colorado

Aug. 8 Colorado

Aug. 9 Colorado

Aug. 11 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 12 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 13 at Chicago White Sox

Aug. 15 at L.A. Dodgers

Aug. 16 at L.A. Dodgers

Aug. 17 at L.A. Dodgers

Aug. 18 at Texas

Aug. 19 at Texas

Aug. 20 at Texas

Aug. 22 Minnesota

Aug. 23 Minnesota

Aug. 25 San Diego

Aug. 26 San Diego

Aug. 27 San Diego

Aug. 28 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 29 at Chicago Cubs

Aug. 30 at Chicago Cubs

Sept. 1 Philadelphia

Sept. 2 Philadelphia

Sept. 3 Philadelphia

Sept. 4 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 5 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 6 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 8 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 9 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 10 at N.Y. Yankees

Sept. 11 Miami

Sept. 12 Miami

Sept. 13 Miami

Sept. 14 Miami

Sept. 15 Washington

Sept. 16 Washington

Sept. 17 Washington

Sept. 18 at St. Louis

Sept. 19 at St. Louis

Sept. 20 at St. Louis

Sept. 21 at St. Louis

Sept. 22 at Miami

Sept. 23 at Miami

Sept. 24 at Miami

Sept. 26 St. Louis

Sept. 27 St. Louis

Sept. 28 St. Louis

Sept. 29 Chicago Cubs

Sept. 30 Chicago Cubs

Oct. 1 Chicago Cubs