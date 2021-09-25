Brewers on brink of NL Central title after Corbin Burnes beats Mets

MILWAUKEE — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night.
The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can wrap up the division crown Sunday with a win at home in the series finale against the Mets or a Cardinals loss to the Cubs in Chicago.
“I think it’s better for us to do it ourselves rather than having the Cardinals fall and giving it to us,” Burnes said of clinching the division title. “They’ve won 15 in a row and are still seven games back, so it tells you what we did over course of 5½ months vs. (what St. Louis has done) the last two weeks. We’re in a good spot.”
Milwaukee won its second straight following a five-game skid, including a four-game sweep at home by the second-place Cardinals.
Burnes (11-4) scattered five hits, striking out nine and walking one.
“He’s been amazing all year but it feels like he’s even picking it up a little bit here as we kind of go down the stretch,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Burnes. “That’s what the great ones do and he’s a great one right now. He sensed the situation and delivered.”
Said infielder Eduardo Escobar: “When they bring me to this team I’m so happy because (Burnes) is so nasty.”
Brad Boxberger, who had allowed 10 earned runs in his previous 5⅓ innings, tossed a scoreless eighth, and Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 34th save in 35 opportunities.
Escobar drove in both runs for Milwaukee with a third-inning single off Rich Hill (6-8), who allowed just two hits in five innings.
“It’s a big hit for me,” Escobar said.
“We did a really good job against Rich Hill the first three innings,” Counsell said. “We made it really tough on him. We laid off a lot of stuff, he wiggled himself out of a jam with some good pitches, but we ran his pitch count up really good and we need those hits with runners in scoring position. (Escobar’s hit) ended up being enough with the way Corbin and Box and Josh pitched.”
Willy Adames and Avisail Garcia drew consecutive one-out walks in the third. Christian Yelich’s groundout advanced the runners and Escobar followed with a single to left.
The Mets got one back in the fourth when Michael Conforto doubled with two outs and scored on Javier Baez’s single.
From the infirmary
Brewers right-hander Devin Williams, bothered by a strained right calf, is making progress.
“Devin’s just going to play catch like a reliever, just have a normal day, and after he does that, we’ll evaluate his game availability,” Counsell said.
Up next
Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-3, 5.24 ERA) starts Sunday afternoon. Carrasco has struggled in the first inning this season, allowing 16 earned runs in 10 starts (14.60 ERA). Seven of the nine homers has given up have come in the first.
Right-hander Freddy Peralta (9-5, 2.65) makes his first career appearance against the Mets. Peralta allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in his last start, a 5-2 loss to St. Louis.