Brewers' Omar Narvaez catching on defensively

MILWAUKEE — There was no hiding the reality that Omar Narvaez had plenty of room for defensive improvement after the Milwaukee Brewers acquired the catcher in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last December.
A left-handed hitter who slashed .278/.353/.460 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs and an .813 OPS, Narvaez ranked near the bottom of the American League with minus-20 defensive runs saved. He threw out just 18% of runners attempting to steal.
“All players have areas for growth and all players have areas where they can seek improvement and, in this case, Omar’s area for growth is on the defensive side,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said at the time of the trade. “He is aware of that and he understands that. We will work hard with him to help in that area. I know he’s willing to work hard in that area and, frankly, it’s a place where have had some success in the past helping players improve.”
The process started even before the Brewers reported for spring training, with Narvaez, manager Craig Counsell, the coaching staff and returning catcher Manny Pina gathering after the Fan Fest in January to start working on organizational philosophy.
Once camp opened, Narvaez had daily sessions with Pina, catching instructor Charlie Greene and major league scouting director Walter McKinnon focused on improving his technique behind the plate.
Eight months later, Narvaez has displayed a world of improvement and ranks among the National League leaders in pitch-framing, getting strikes on 57.9% of the pitches he's caught, according to FanGraphs.com, while throwing out 27.3% of runners attempting to steal and posting a plus-four defensive runs saved rating over 144 innings.
"I give Omar a ton of credit," Counsell said. "Our thought was if we (work with Narvaez) every single day, he's going to get better. It's a credit to him for doing the work and now he's getting results."
Narvaez credits the turnaround to better communication between him and the Brewers' coaching staff compared to what he experienced last season in Seattle.
"I kind of didn't understand everything that (the Mariners) wanted me to do," Narvaez said. "Everything (the Brewers) have done for me is amazing, and the way they have talked to me. Just the way they have given information, I've been able to recognize it and understand everything they've said to me."
While Narvaez's defense was improving, the Brewers were waiting patiently for his offensive production to look more like it has in years past. He came into Tuesday's game against the Reds batting just .175 (10-for-57) with a home run, three RBIs and a .579 OPS in 20 games.
He'd gone hitless in six straight games before collecting two hits in each of his past two games, including two doubles and a home run. Watching video from last season helped Narvaez identify some issues with his mechanics that he and hitting coach Andy Haines have been working to address.
Counsell said Narvaez's offensive track record, along with the most recent results, leave him confident a hot stretch is right around the corner.
"Omar has been a remarkably consistent offensive guy in this league the last three years," Counsell said. "It's going to come."
Williams keeps impressing
Right-hander Devin Williams struck out all three batters he faced in Monday night's 4-2 victory, boosting his strikeout rate to 19.4 per nine innings — even better than teammate Josh Hader.
Williams has struck out three batters in five of his 10 appearances and allowed only one earned run (spanning 10⅔ innings) for a 0.84 ERA.
"Devin has taken a big step forward," Counsell said. "He has really settled in and his talent is shining through right now. That's what we're seeing. He's a talented player, he's understanding his stuff really well and he's pitching with a ton of confidence. He's become a big weapon for us."
Roster move
Milwaukee added left-hander pitching prospect Aaron Ashby to the 60-man player pool and assigned him to the team's alternate training camp in Appleton. Ashby, 22, was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft and went 5-10 with 3.50 ERA in 24 appearances between Class A Wisconsin and Class A-Advanced Carolina.
On deck
Adrian Houser was stung by some bad luck his last time out. Almost all of the nine hits he allowed over seven innings against the Pirates came on ground balls as he gave up four runs with three strikeouts and a walk. He'll try to earn his first victory since Aug. 5 on Wednesday when he starts opposite Reds right-hander Sonny Gray (4-1, 0.98), whose only loss came Aug. 9 when he allowed four runs over 5⅓ innings of a 9-3 loss to the Brewers.
