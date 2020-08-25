Brewers' Omar Narvaez catching on defensively

Eight months later, Narvaez has displayed a world of improvement and ranks among the National League leaders in pitch-framing, getting strikes on 57.9% of the pitches he's caught, according to FanGraphs.com, while throwing out 27.3% of runners attempting to steal and posting a plus-four defensive runs saved rating over 144 innings.

"I give Omar a ton of credit," Counsell said. "Our thought was if we (work with Narvaez) every single day, he's going to get better. It's a credit to him for doing the work and now he's getting results."

Narvaez credits the turnaround to better communication between him and the Brewers' coaching staff compared to what he experienced last season in Seattle.

"I kind of didn't understand everything that (the Mariners) wanted me to do," Narvaez said. "Everything (the Brewers) have done for me is amazing, and the way they have talked to me. Just the way they have given information, I've been able to recognize it and understand everything they've said to me."

While Narvaez's defense was improving, the Brewers were waiting patiently for his offensive production to look more like it has in years past. He came into Tuesday's game against the Reds batting just .175 (10-for-57) with a home run, three RBIs and a .579 OPS in 20 games.