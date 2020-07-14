Brewers Omar Narváez catching on to pointers behind the plate

MILWAUKEE — There was no vacation during Major League Baseball’s hiatus for Omar Narváez.
The catcher was one of the busiest players in the Milwaukee Brewers’ spring camp, working double-time not only on his own game bu also learning the ins-and-outs of the organization’s deep pitching staff.
By the time camp was suspended on March 12, Narváez had caught most members of the staff at least once and was feeling confident that he’d be ready to hit the ground running on Opening Day.
The shutdown slowed that process but didn’t halt it altogether. Narváez was able to study film and stay in contact with pitchers through video calls, so when the Brewers arrived in Milwaukee to open summer camp, he was able to pick up where he left off.
In fact, manager Craig Counsell thinks the layoff, combined with the three weeks of training camp before starting the regular season, will ultimately be a benefit for Narváez.
“He had five weeks with guys (in spring training) and now he’s got another three weeks so if anything, he has more time than he had previously,” Counsell said. “He will have caught all our pitchers and he will have caught these guys more because of what’s happened than if we were just going into a season.”
Learning a new pitching staff after coming to the Brewers in a December trade with the Seattle Mariners has only been part of the process for Narváez, who steps into the primary catcher spot held last season by Yasmani Grandal.
Like Grandal, Narváez is a strong offensive player who has the type of left-handed power that flourishes in the hitter-friendly environment of Miller Park. But unlike his predecessor, who was regarded as one of the game’s top pitch-framers and lauded by pitchers for his work behind the plate, Narváez’s defensive game is a work-in-progress.
It was something the Brewers knew when they acquired Narváez and a fact that he readily admitted as camp opened. The team was confident that it had the tools and personnel in place to help Narváez, 28, develop that portion of his game.
Brewers catching instructor Charlie Greene, manager of major league strategy Walker McKinven, pitching coach Chris Hook and fellow catcher Manny Pina, who will share time behind the plate with Narváez, led that effort during spring training. After a few days behind the plate at summer camp, Greene said Narváez’s progress was noticeable.
“He’s doing well,” Greene said. “I know he and Walker had sat down in spring and I thought he made some good adjustments. He carried them over because he’s looked good here.”
Narváez accepted the challenge head-on and has been appreciative of the effort made by the everyone involved.
“The Brewers have done a really good job,” Narváez said Tuesday during a video conference with reporters. “I’ve had the chance to catch everybody so now I know everybody. I know their strengths and their weaknesses.
“We’ve got a really good staff. Everybody knows what to do and it makes it a lot easier for me to get to know these guys.”
Draft day
Narváez, along with fellow newcomer Avasail Garcia, were surprise picks as captains charged with drafting teams for the Brewers’ next phase of intrasquad scrimmages, which Counsell has dubbed the “Blue & Gold World Series.”
An even bigger surprise, though, was who was selected with the first pick.
Garcia drew the honors and went with veteran outfielder Ryan Braun, with outfielder Christian Yelich falling into the No. 2 spot for Narváez, who accused Garcia of giving into political pressure in making his choice.
Garcia denied the charge, saying instead that he wanted to “compete against the best.”
Later in the day, third base coach Ed Sedar broke news that the two captains had reached agreement on a trade that sent Braun and shortstop Orlando Arcia to Narváez’s squad in exchange for Yelich and infielder Eric Sogard.
Yelich, mic’d up during the webcast of Tuesday’s scrimmage, expressed shock with the deal and said he reminded Counsell about the no-trade clause included in the contract extension he signed back in March.
Good-natured ribbing aside, both players were looking forward to the chance to step up the level of intensity and competition as they inch closer the season opener July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
“It will never be the same with no fans in the stadium but we still get to compete against each other,” Narváez said. “It’s going to be more realistic from what we did last week and I think it will be more serious because we can really play.”
On the field
Brandon Woodruff started for Narvaez’s Gold Team, which also included Arcia, Brock Holt, Jedd Gyorko and Ben Gamel while Jake Faria drew the start for Garcia’s blue team, which had Yelich in his familiar No. 2 spot followed by Keston Hiura, Justin Smoak, Lorenzo Cain, Sogard, Pina and Ryon Healy.
Gyorko and Gamel put the gold team on the board with two-run home runs — both to right field — in the first inning.
Justin Smoak’s solo home run for the blue team marked the only run allowed by Woodruff, who allowed four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six over 4⅓ innings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.