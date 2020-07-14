Brewers Omar Narváez catching on to pointers behind the plate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — There was no vacation during Major League Baseball’s hiatus for Omar Narváez.

The catcher was one of the busiest players in the Milwaukee Brewers’ spring camp, working double-time not only on his own game bu also learning the ins-and-outs of the organization’s deep pitching staff.

By the time camp was suspended on March 12, Narváez had caught most members of the staff at least once and was feeling confident that he’d be ready to hit the ground running on Opening Day.

The shutdown slowed that process but didn’t halt it altogether. Narváez was able to study film and stay in contact with pitchers through video calls, so when the Brewers arrived in Milwaukee to open summer camp, he was able to pick up where he left off.

In fact, manager Craig Counsell thinks the layoff, combined with the three weeks of training camp before starting the regular season, will ultimately be a benefit for Narváez.

“He had five weeks with guys (in spring training) and now he’s got another three weeks so if anything, he has more time than he had previously,” Counsell said. “He will have caught all our pitchers and he will have caught these guys more because of what’s happened than if we were just going into a season.”