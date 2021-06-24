Brewers' offseason focus on depth paying dividends as injuries rise with return to 162-game schedule

With baseball returning to its normal 162-game marathon after the pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020, an uptick in injuries was anticipated and part of the offseason planning process for Arnold and president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Their emphasis was primarily on the bullpen, where managing innings would be much more difficult than the starting rotation, where off-days and extra starters have helped provide ample rest. Stearns and Arnold also made sure manager Craig Counsell had plenty of position players at his disposal to cover for rest and injuries.

Throughout baseball, injuries are up overall this season. According to a report earlier this month by USA Today, there was a 160% increase in soft tissue injuries through the first two months of 2021 compared with 2019. The number of hamstring injuries has skyrocketed, too, with 47 players missing time in April and May of this year compared with 16 during the same time frame in 2019.

Arnold wasn’t sure if the Brewers’ injury issues could be a result of the return to normalcy, but he credited the players for their efforts to avoid missing time and understanding what’s being asked of them this season.