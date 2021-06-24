Brewers' offseason focus on depth paying dividends as injuries rise with return to 162-game schedule

MILWAUKEE — Things haven’t gone quite as the Milwaukee Brewers’ front office, coaching staff and players have hoped this season but in some ways, things have gone exactly as planned.
The injury bug continues to ravage the Brewers, who just in the last week lost starting pitcher Brett Anderson (right knee contusion) and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (strained left hamstring) to the 10-day injured list.
In all, 17 players — including starters Lorenzo Cain, Travis Shaw, Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich — have missed a combined 329 games to injury since Opening Day. Yet somehow, despite those absences, Milwaukee will take the field Friday afternoon for “re-opening day” against the Colorado Rockies holding at least a share of first place in the National League Central Division.
So while playing without a handful of key contributors isn’t ideal, playing well despite those absences is exactly why Milwaukee’s front office puts such an emphasis on depth during offseason roster construction.
“(Our depth) has certainly been tested,” Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday before the team wrapped up a stretch of 16 games in 16 days with a 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. “But we feel good about our depth because we’ve had a lot of guys step up. We’re fortunate to be where we are and a lot of the guys we thought would be good depth pieces at the start of the season to help us out, which has been great.”
With baseball returning to its normal 162-game marathon after the pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020, an uptick in injuries was anticipated and part of the offseason planning process for Arnold and president of baseball operations David Stearns.
Their emphasis was primarily on the bullpen, where managing innings would be much more difficult than the starting rotation, where off-days and extra starters have helped provide ample rest. Stearns and Arnold also made sure manager Craig Counsell had plenty of position players at his disposal to cover for rest and injuries.
Throughout baseball, injuries are up overall this season. According to a report earlier this month by USA Today, there was a 160% increase in soft tissue injuries through the first two months of 2021 compared with 2019. The number of hamstring injuries has skyrocketed, too, with 47 players missing time in April and May of this year compared with 16 during the same time frame in 2019.
Arnold wasn’t sure if the Brewers’ injury issues could be a result of the return to normalcy, but he credited the players for their efforts to avoid missing time and understanding what’s being asked of them this season.
“I think our guys do a nice job of preparing,” Arnold said. "Obviously, when you’re coming off of a season that was shortened last year, I think some of these injuries could have been anticipated to a certain degree just because of the workload guys are now taking on, but it’s something we tried to prepare for to the best of our ability in terms of collecting depth and having guys behind them then step up throughout the season.”
The slate of injuries has led to a revolving door at the entrance of Milwaukee’s clubhouse. The Brewers have used 49 different players this season, trailing only the Seattle Mariners, who have used 51 players in 2021.
All that turnover has made life hectic for the team’s clubhouse staff, especially travel and clubhouse operations senior director Dan Larrea, longtime clubhouse manager Tony Migliaccio and equipment manager Jason Shwager. It’s also added stress for Counsell, who ultimately has to decide how to fit each player into the lineup on a daily basis; a process that becomes even more difficult when it involves players from outside the Brewers’ organization.
“Trying to understand those players and know those players, trying to put them in spots to succeed, it's challenging, frankly,” Counsell said. “But we have to find that for them.”
Conversely, those players are also tasked with assimilating into a new clubhouse, with new teammates, a new culture and new style.
That proved to be easy for shortstop Willy Adames, who was an instant fit on and off the field for the Brewers, but it’s a work in progress for players like relievers Hunter Strickland and Ryan Weber, who joined the team in the last few weeks and are trying to not only earn playing time and help the team win, but also playing to keep their jobs when the players whose spots they’re filling return.
“Creating avenues for improvement for those guys is challenging while they've been bounced around a little bit,” Counsell said. “It's more challenging for them, I think, to accept that information because they've been bounced around a little bit. So that's what happens but at some point, sometimes these guys they're here to fill some roles and sometimes temporary roles, too. We've been in that spot a little bit more this year."
Swinging away: Brewers maintain aggressive approach to roster building despite past strikeouts
January 2018: Signed Matt Albers to 2-year, $5 million contract
Albers was coming off a career-best season in which he went 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 63 appearances for the Nationals when Stearns signed him to help bolster a young bullpen.
Early on, the move looked brilliant as Albers posted a 1.93 ERA through his first 24 appearances. He got knocked around hard his next time out, allowing five earned runs in a loss to the Cubs that resulted in a stint on the injured list. He returned six weeks later but made only one appearance, allowing three runs, before landing back on the IL and posting a whopping 23.63 ERA in eight appearances after he returned in August.
Things didn't go much better in 2019, either. Albers posted a 5.13 in 67 games and became a free agent after the season but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since.
June 2018: Traded JiMan Choi for Brad Miller
Milwaukee signed Choi to a minor league deal to provide depth at first base and he forced his way onto the Opening Day roster by batting .409 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.245 OPS in 27 Cactus League games.
He became expendable when Jesus Aguilar, who also played his way onto the roster with a mammoth spring, seized the starting job at first after Eric Thames' injury. So Stearns dealt Choi to Tampa for Miller, who was hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs while playing both first base and the outfield.
"At this point we thought that the positional versatility and the infield experience that Miller brings would be helpful," Stearns said. "He will head to Triple A, and when we have a need, I'm sure he will be ready to contribute."
Miller appeared in just 27 games and batted .230 with two home runs and a .666 OPS before he was designated for assignment on July 28.
July 31, 2018: Traded for Jonathan Schoop
Stearns was reminded of one of his biggest busts Monday when Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop put Milwaukee in a 1-0 hole with an RBI single off Corbin Burnes.
Stearns sent infielder Jonathan Villar and two prospects to Baltimore for Schoop at the trade deadline in 2018, despite having planned to shift Travis Shaw to second after Milwaukee acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas in an earlier deal.
By pairing the right-handed Schoop, who was hitting .244 with 17 home runs at the time of the deal, with Shaw, a left-handed slugger, Stearns thought he had the makings of a formidable tandem.
"Really, what it comes down to for us is we think we're getting better and we think we're adding to our overall depth," Stearns said at the time.
The move backfired as Schoop hit .202 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 46 games then went 0-for-8 in the playoffs leading Stearns to non-tender him after the season.
“Look, it was a bad deal, and that’s on me," Stearns said. "We made a trade for a player we thought was going to be here for basically a year and a half, and I was wrong.”
As for the players Stearns gave up in the deal, only Villar is in the big leagues this season. After batting .270 with 61 stolen bases and a .777 OPS in 216 games for the Orioles, he was traded to Miami in December 2019 and then to the Blue Jays at the deadline in 2020.
He signed with the Mets in February and is batting .231 in 41 games this season.
Dec. 20, 2019: Signed Justin Smoak to 1-year deal
Stearns opted against picking up a $7.5 million option to bring back Eric Thames and instead took a chance on switch-hitting first baseman Justin Smoak, whose power from the left side projected to play well at American Family Field, with the idea of him sharing time at first base with Ryan Braun.
The COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans, though. When the Brewers returned from their hiatus, Braun was shifted into the designated hitter role leaving first base to Smoak, who never got his bat going and was designated for assignment after batting .186 with five home runs and a .642 OPS in 33 games.
"You never completely know when it is the right time, especially in a season like this," Stearns said at the time. "There is some feel involved in this.
"Determining whether and the likelihood of a player snapping out of a slump is always a really tough judgment call. In this case, with the volume of playing time that Justin had to try to get this going and where we are in the season, we felt like it was the right time."
Smoak's release came just weeks after Stearns cut ties with utility man Brock Holt, who signed his own one-year deal early in Spring Training but was let go after he hit .100 in just 16 games.