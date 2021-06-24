 Skip to main content
Brewers' offseason focus on depth paying dividends as injuries rise with return to 162-game schedule
Brewers Diamondbacks Baseball

After scoring a run, Milwaukee's Daniel Vogelbach bites his helmet due to the pain of an injured leg as he's helped off the field by Brewers assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager during the sixth inning of the Brewers' 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. 

MILWAUKEE — Things haven’t gone quite as the Milwaukee Brewers’ front office, coaching staff and players have hoped this season but in some ways, things have gone exactly as planned.

The injury bug continues to ravage the Brewers, who just in the last week lost starting pitcher Brett Anderson (right knee contusion) and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (strained left hamstring) to the 10-day injured list.

In all, 17 players — including starters Lorenzo Cain, Travis Shaw, Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich — have missed a combined 329 games to injury since Opening Day. Yet somehow, despite those absences, Milwaukee will take the field Friday afternoon for “re-opening day” against the Colorado Rockies holding at least a share of first place in the National League Central Division.

So while playing without a handful of key contributors isn’t ideal, playing well despite those absences is exactly why Milwaukee’s front office puts such an emphasis on depth during offseason roster construction.

“(Our depth) has certainly been tested,” Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday before the team wrapped up a stretch of 16 games in 16 days with a 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. “But we feel good about our depth because we’ve had a lot of guys step up. We’re fortunate to be where we are and a lot of the guys we thought would be good depth pieces at the start of the season to help us out, which has been great.”

With baseball returning to its normal 162-game marathon after the pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020, an uptick in injuries was anticipated and part of the offseason planning process for Arnold and president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Their emphasis was primarily on the bullpen, where managing innings would be much more difficult than the starting rotation, where off-days and extra starters have helped provide ample rest. Stearns and Arnold also made sure manager Craig Counsell had plenty of position players at his disposal to cover for rest and injuries.

Throughout baseball, injuries are up overall this season. According to a report earlier this month by USA Today, there was a 160% increase in soft tissue injuries through the first two months of 2021 compared with 2019. The number of hamstring injuries has skyrocketed, too, with 47 players missing time in April and May of this year compared with 16 during the same time frame in 2019.

Arnold wasn’t sure if the Brewers’ injury issues could be a result of the return to normalcy, but he credited the players for their efforts to avoid missing time and understanding what’s being asked of them this season.

“I think our guys do a nice job of preparing,” Arnold said. "Obviously, when you’re coming off of a season that was shortened last year, I think some of these injuries could have been anticipated to a certain degree just because of the workload guys are now taking on, but it’s something we tried to prepare for to the best of our ability in terms of collecting depth and having guys behind them then step up throughout the season.”

The slate of injuries has led to a revolving door at the entrance of Milwaukee’s clubhouse. The Brewers have used 49 different players this season, trailing only the Seattle Mariners, who have used 51 players in 2021.

All that turnover has made life hectic for the team’s clubhouse staff, especially travel and clubhouse operations senior director Dan Larrea, longtime clubhouse manager Tony Migliaccio and equipment manager Jason Shwager. It’s also added stress for Counsell, who ultimately has to decide how to fit each player into the lineup on a daily basis; a process that becomes even more difficult when it involves players from outside the Brewers’ organization.

“Trying to understand those players and know those players, trying to put them in spots to succeed, it's challenging, frankly,” Counsell said. “But we have to find that for them.”

Conversely, those players are also tasked with assimilating into a new clubhouse, with new teammates, a new culture and new style.

That proved to be easy for shortstop Willy Adames, who was an instant fit on and off the field for the Brewers, but it’s a work in progress for players like relievers Hunter Strickland and Ryan Weber, who joined the team in the last few weeks and are trying to not only earn playing time and help the team win, but also playing to keep their jobs when the players whose spots they’re filling return.

“Creating avenues for improvement for those guys is challenging while they've been bounced around a little bit,” Counsell said. “It's more challenging for them, I think, to accept that information because they've been bounced around a little bit. So that's what happens but at some point, sometimes these guys they're here to fill some roles and sometimes temporary roles, too. We've been in that spot a little bit more this year."

