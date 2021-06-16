Brewers' offensive woes continue, Reds complete three-game sweep

MILWAUKEE — Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep at American Family Field.

Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.

“They pitched well,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Tyler Mahle is having a really good year and I thought he pitched really well today. His fastball was really good, really well-located, consistently threw it up and never made mistakes down in the zone.”

Mahle (7-2) allowed three hits and a pair of walks over six innings as he surpassed the 10-strikeout mark for the first time this season and fifth of his career. Brad Brach, Sean Doolittle and Lucas Sims completed the five-hitter, with Sims getting the last four outs for his seventh save.

“It's been the whole team,” Mahle said. “The starters have been doing great, the bullpen has been doing great and the offense has been doing a great job all season.”