Brewers' offensive production line slows to a crawl

MILWAUKEE — It's been a rough few weeks for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Atop the National League Central Division by two games when the calendar flipped to May, the Brewers went into their off day Monday two games back of the front-running St. Louis Cardinals after winning just four of their past 15 games.
Milwaukee's offense — or, more specifically, the lack thereof — has been the driving force behind the team's May swoon. Prior to their 10-run outburst against the Braves on Sunday, the Brewers had managed a total of just four runs during their three-game losing streak. Milwaukee has scored 50 runs since May 1 — the second-fewest among MLB's 30 teams — while averaging 3.33 per game.
"We’ve had some frustrating days and nights offensively," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We're in a team-wide funk offensively. The road trip and the homestand, runs have been sparse. We don't have anybody driving the bus, so to speak, so we're struggling to score runs."
The offensive woes aren't a recent development. Milwaukee has struggled at the plate since the season began but the Brewers got off to a solid start because the hits they did get came when they were most needed.
Brewers batters combined for a .229 average with runners in scoring position in April, the eighth-best mark in the National League during that stretch. The number isn't impressive on its own but looks other-worldly compared to the team's .147 mark in May.
Even Sunday, when the Brewers scored in double digits for the first time this season, its batters went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position, leaving Milwaukee 3-for-29 for the series and 5-for-60 during the recently completed homestand.
"That’s part of the game, man," catcher Manny Pina said. "It’s tough scoring runs sometimes and sometimes we score a lot of runs. Like I said, it’s still early in the season, we’ve got 120 more games, we’ll come every day and keep fighting."
Milwaukee's inability to score runs has negated some spectacular performances by the starting rotation, which despite some recent hiccups, holds the sixth-best staff ERA in the majors (3.16).
Last week, Freddy Peralta struck out eight over seven scoreless innings but took a no-decision as the Brewers mustered one run against the Cardinals. Two days later, Corbin Burnes returned from the injured list and took a loss despite holding St. Louis to a run while striking out nine over five innings because Jack Flaherty held the Brewers to four hits.
It was a similar story over the weekend when both Adrian Houser and Brett Anderson found ways to limit the damage during back-to-back rough starts. Houser gave up two runs and Anderson four, respectively, leaving plenty of room for the team to claw back. The offense had plenty of chances, as the aforementioned RISP numbers show, yet the "big hit" that could break a game open remained elusive.
Despite the struggles and wasted pitching performances, the starters haven't lost faith in the hitters.
"We've had a little bit of difficulty getting that big hit," right-hander Brandon Woodruff said. "But that will come as long as we keep getting guys on and having opportunities to drive guys in. They’re eventually going to fall. We’ll start coming up with some timely hits. I know it hasn’t happened a lot recently. Every day we have the confidence in each and every guy that comes up in those situations."
Injuries to key players like Christian Yelich, who has played just one game since April 11, Lorenzo Cain, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez and Pina are certainly a factor. Offensive numbers are down throughout the game, which suggests the combination of strong pitching as well as a "new" baseball are part of the equation, too.
Blaming the manager and coaches is a reflexive action for nervous fans. But just as players went to bat for hitting coaches Andy Haines and Jacob Cruz during the early slumps, the players are again sticking up for the duo while putting the blame squarely on their own shoulders.
"We're all grinding together," Cain said. "We're all in this together this season, good or bad. We're working our butts off. These guys are in the cage every day, taking our hacks. So it is not because of lack of effort. We just have to go out there and get it done on the field. That's what it boils down to. We started out great (Sunday) and hopefully we can continue to keep going and continue to swing the bats well."