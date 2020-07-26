Brewers offense goes cold again as Cubs take season-opening series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second time in three games, the Milwaukee Brewers' offense was silenced by a Chicago Cubs starter and Milwaukee's starter couldn't get out of the fourth inning for the second straight day as the Brewers fell to the Cubs, 9-1, Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Tyler Chatwood (1-0) held Milwaukee to a run on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out eight over six innings of work, a sharp contrast to the line for Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (0-1) who was charged with four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters over three-plus innings.

Chicago did most of its damage in the fourth.

Kyle Schwarber drew a leadoff walk then scored on Willson Contreras' double to right. Another walk to Jason Heyward brought Peralta's day to an end but Corey Knebel didn't fare much better, giving up back-to-back RBI singles to Nico Hoerner and Victor Caratini to make it a 4-0 game.

Ian Happ kept the inning going with another run-scoring single before Knebel finally recorded the first out of the inning on a Kris Bryant strikeout.

Left-hander Eric Lauer took over and sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around a walk to Javier Baez to finally end the inning.