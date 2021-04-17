Brewers' offense gets going in win over Pirates

MILWAUKEE — Brett Anderson pitched seven effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers built a big lead early and breezed past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Saturday night at American Family Field.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff single in the first inning and the Brewers went on to score five times, with every run coming with two outs. Bradley, who had three hits, tripled and scored in the second as Milwaukee made it 7-0.

The offensive outburst came hours after the Brewers placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain, which kept him out the previous four games. The move was retroactive to April 14.

"You've got a certain amount of days that you've got to play by, so you've got to go for it and see if you can make it," Yelich said. "Obviously, I wasn't really in a spot where I was ready to go. So, when that happens you've got to take a trip to the IL and get things squared away.

"It's pretty frustrating to say the least, because there was no one (specific) thing that happened," said Yelich, who was batting .333 (10-for-30) with six walks and an RBI prior to the injury. "It's unfortunate. Hopefully you deal with it, put it behind us and get back out there."