Brewers notes: Starter Brandon Woodruff trying to 'keep it simple' with Milwaukee facing elimination

LOS ANGELES — Brandon Woodruff will make the most important start of his career when he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the Milwaukee Brewers' National League wild card series Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
After dropping the series opener, 4-2, Wednesday night, the Brewers are counting on Woodruff to help them draw even in the best-of-three series and keep their season alive.
It's a role that Woodruff understands and while the stakes are high, he's trying to take the same approach he has throughout the regular season.
"I try to keep it simple," Woodruff said. "Come in, prepare the same way, and go out and try to execute pitches."
Woodruff did a great job with that approach his last time out when he scattered two hits and a walk while striking out 10 over a season-high eight scoreless innings against the Cardinals, keeping the Brewers in the playoff hunt heading into the regular-season finale.
With the Brewers down two starters and their best reliever, as well as having used five pitchers Wednesday night, Woodruff will need to step up again and manager Craig Counsell thinks he will.
“He’s the guy we want out there,” Counsell said. “I think there’s a path for us here, even with the short start today, to be strong in pitching for the next two games. But it’s obviously going to take a great start from Brandon. That’s what he’s capable of doing. If he does that, if he does his thing, we’re going to be in good shape.”
Left-hander Clayton Kershaw gets the start for Los Angeles but with the National League using the designated hitter this season, Woodruff won't get a chance to duplicate one of the most memorable postseason moments in franchise history: his game-tying home run off Kershaw in the third inning of Game 1 of the 2018 NL Championship Series.
Left-hander Gio Gonzalez started that contest for Milwaukee and worked two scoreless innings before Woodruff took over for the third.
"I didn't really know if I was gonna hit," Woodruff said. "That's the crazy thing about it, because my spot was up and I didn't know if they were going to pinch-hit."
The home run and Hernan Perez's go-ahead sac fly later in the inning sent Miller Park into a frenzy. The crowd got even more amped up when Woodruff went back out for the fourth and struck out Max Muncy, Manny Machado and Matt Kemp.
"I don't really know how I did that," Woodruff said. "That was probably one of the coolest moments in my career. Those moments don't come around too many times, so you've got to cherish them when they happen."
Counsell said that he wasn't planning to give up the DH to get Woodruff an at-bat, despite Woodruff's prodding.
"He always lobbies to hit," Counsell said. "We’ve only created that excitement for him in one game, when we took the DH out of the game. I think it was in Minnesota and I think that was the most excited that Woody has been."
Braun day-to-day
Ryan Braun's status for the remainder of the series is up in the air after he left Wednesday's game after four innings because of mid-back tightness.
Braun has been plagued with back problems for the last few weeks but this is a slightly different issue, according to Counsell, who said it stemmed from something that happened last Sunday in the regular-season finale against the Cardinals.
"It happened in the field on a play that he made," Counsell said. "Kind of a different mechanism than the stuff that’s been bugging him. We tried to give it a shot (Wednesday) and at some point it was a no-go."
Wednesday, Braun was in the starting lineup and batting second behind Christian Yelich but left the game after crashing into the wall while hauling in Will Smith’s fly ball to end the second inning. After making the catch, Braun hit the wall and looked uncomfortable as he made his way back to the dugout.
When asked if Braun would be available Thursday for Game 2, Counsell wasn't sure.
"I don’t know what tomorrow will bring," he said. "You could call it day to day but I think everybody is at this point."
Yelich in the leadoff spot
Counsell used 10 different players in the leadoff spot as he shuffled his lineup on a regular basis in order to find a combination that would spark a slumping offense.
He tried another approach to open the postseason, putting Yelich in the No. 1 spot for the first time this season.
Yelich, who hit .205 during the regular season, went 2-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts.
"I like putting my best hitter first and seeing what happens," Counsell said. "I think Yeli's going to have a good series so let's start the series off with Yeli in the batters' box."
Yelich topped the lineup 19 times during his first season with the Brewers in 2018 and was the Marlins' leadoff batter 167 times before he was traded to the Brewers.
Orlando October
Orlando Arcia's two-run home run Wednesday marked the second time he'd homered off the Dodgers' Walker Buehler in a postseason game and the fourth postseason home run of his career, moving him into a tie with Prince Fielder for the most in franchise history.
OrLAndo! #MKEHistory I #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/rmXmARqlw4— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 1, 2020
Arcia has been among the best overall postseason performers in franchise history, too, collecting at least one hit in each of the 11 playoff games in which he had an at-bat, including at least one in each of eight postseason games against the Dodgers.
