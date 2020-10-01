Brewers notes: Starter Brandon Woodruff trying to 'keep it simple' with Milwaukee facing elimination

"I don't really know how I did that," Woodruff said. "That was probably one of the coolest moments in my career. Those moments don't come around too many times, so you've got to cherish them when they happen."

Counsell said that he wasn't planning to give up the DH to get Woodruff an at-bat, despite Woodruff's prodding.

"He always lobbies to hit," Counsell said. "We’ve only created that excitement for him in one game, when we took the DH out of the game. I think it was in Minnesota and I think that was the most excited that Woody has been."

Braun day-to-day

Ryan Braun's status for the remainder of the series is up in the air after he left Wednesday's game after four innings because of mid-back tightness.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Braun has been plagued with back problems for the last few weeks but this is a slightly different issue, according to Counsell, who said it stemmed from something that happened last Sunday in the regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

"It happened in the field on a play that he made," Counsell said. "Kind of a different mechanism than the stuff that’s been bugging him. We tried to give it a shot (Wednesday) and at some point it was a no-go."