Brewers notes: Oblique injury keeps outfielder Ryan Braun out of starting lineup

It was during that game that Braun suffered his latest injury. He was chasing a Dexter Fowler fly ball toward the Cardinals bullpen when he reached and felt something pull. He felt it again throwing to second when Paul Goldschmidt hit a ball to the wall later in the game.

"I knew that it wasn’t great," Braun said. "But with where we were at in the season, I wanted to try to do everything I could to try and play and try to contribute."

After getting two days of rest and treatment between that game and the series opener Wednesday night, Braun tried to play through it but was in obvious pain when he came out after the fourth inning.

"When we took him out of the game, it was pretty clear that we were going to be really limited with what today could offer," Counsell said.

Counsell wouldn't rule out using Braun as a pinch hitter Thursday if the situation warranted and Braun was well enough to do so. Braun said he planned to do some tests before the game to try to stay loose to be available if he was needed.