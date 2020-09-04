Brewers newcomer Daniel Vogelbach seeks return to All-Star form

"We were at a point where we thought we needed to try something different," Counsell said. "(Smoak) had a good road trip, then a rough home stand, and then we reached this point. He was a pro his whole time here. A very good guy but it just didn't work out."

Counsell plans to use Vogelbach as Milwaukee's primary designated hitter and the manager is hopeful that with regular at-bats, Vogelbach will return to All-Star form.

"It's on him. He's going to get some at-bats, we're going to give him a chance. For players, the best way to be confident is to be in the lineup. That's your chance to do it. It's hard when you're not in the lineup so we'll put him in the lineup and see how it goes."

With only two years of big league service time, Vogelbach, 27, won't be eligible for arbitration until after next season, putting him under team control for significantly less than the prorated portion of Smoak's $4 million contract this season or his $5.5 million option for 2021.

"We're taking a chance here on a guy who's not that far removed from being a dangerous hitter," Counsell said. "The first half of last year, he was as dangerous as there was in the big leagues. He had an incredible first half. We're just trying to catch lightning in a bottle with him."

Who's on first?