Brewers newcomer Daniel Vogelbach seeks return to All-Star form

Daniel Vogelbach was having a standout first half last season when he was named to the American League All-Star team.
The Seattle Mariners' designated hitter/first baseman arrived in Cleveland for the Midsummer Classic with 21 home runs, 51 RBIs and was 18th in the AL with an .881 OPS.
But he hit just .162 after the break with nine home runs, 25 RBIs and a .626 OPS. Things got even worse this season for Vogelbach, who batted .094 in 18 games before the Mariners designated him for assignment on Aug. 19 and ultimately traded him to Toronto four days later. He was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
“I probably couldn’t have told you that I was an All-Star last year and that I was going to be on my third team right now, but I’m a believer," Vogelbach said Friday after joining the Brewers in Cleveland. "I’m thankful for my time in Seattle and for everything that went on but I’m excited for a fresh start. Obviously Toronto wasn’t long, but I’m excited to get going again.
"Like I said, I believe in myself. I believe in the work that I’ve put in. If I can do that and continue to work, it’s not necessarily knowing what’s going to happen, it’s knowing when it does happen, you’ll be ready.”
Vogelbach came to the Brewers the same day they released first baseman Justin Smoak, who hit .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. Manager Craig Counsell said a decision had to be made on how to proceed for a potential postseason push.
"We were at a point where we thought we needed to try something different," Counsell said. "(Smoak) had a good road trip, then a rough home stand, and then we reached this point. He was a pro his whole time here. A very good guy but it just didn't work out."
Counsell plans to use Vogelbach as Milwaukee's primary designated hitter and the manager is hopeful that with regular at-bats, Vogelbach will return to All-Star form.
"It's on him. He's going to get some at-bats, we're going to give him a chance. For players, the best way to be confident is to be in the lineup. That's your chance to do it. It's hard when you're not in the lineup so we'll put him in the lineup and see how it goes."
With only two years of big league service time, Vogelbach, 27, won't be eligible for arbitration until after next season, putting him under team control for significantly less than the prorated portion of Smoak's $4 million contract this season or his $5.5 million option for 2021.
"We're taking a chance here on a guy who's not that far removed from being a dangerous hitter," Counsell said. "The first half of last year, he was as dangerous as there was in the big leagues. He had an incredible first half. We're just trying to catch lightning in a bottle with him."
Who's on first?
Smoak started 27 games at first base and without an obvious replacement option, Counsell plans to use an assortment of players. That group includes Jedd Gyorko, who made his 10th start of the season at first Friday night.
Most of Gyoko's playing time has come against left-handed pitchers. Counsell had been hesitant to stray too much from that plan, despite Gyorko's production (.261/.341/.609, five home runs, nine RBIs, .955 OPS), but with only 23 games left after Friday anything is possible.
"We're going to have to figure out first base a little bit. Jedd's going to see some action there," Counsell said. "I think Jace Peterson will see some innings there. Mark Mathias and even Keston Hiura could see some innings there."
Counsell stopped himself quickly after mentioning Hiura, noting that it might cause a bit of a stir. Hiura, 24, has never played the position at the big league level but will begin getting work there starting this weekend should the opportunity arise over the next few weeks.
"I don't even know that it's going to happen once but I did talk to Keston today and tell him it's going to be a possibility over the next 24 games," Counsell said. "We understand it's going to be brand new for him and that's not easy, but I do think he can handle it. He's got a good baseball IQ."
One option that doesn't seem likely is using Ryan Braun at first. The veteran outfielder worked at first base during spring training, with a plan of occasionally spelling Smoak during the season. That plan was shelved after baseball returned from its pandemic hiatus and adopted a universal designated hitter for the 2020 season.
Braun, 36, hadn't not played since low back tightness forced Counsell to scratch him from the lineup ahead of Milwaukee's game Monday the Pirates. He hit an RBI single in the seventh inning Friday night as a pinch hitter.
"I wouldn't rule it out but I don't know that I see that happening right now," Counsell said. "We're trying to get Ryan healthy, I think that's No. 1. He's making progress and I anticipate him being in the lineup tomorrow if everything goes well today."
Woodruff returns
Brandon Woodruff returned to the team Friday and is scheduled to take the mound Saturday to start Game 2 of the three-game series.
The right-hander flew home to Mississippi on Monday to join his wife, Jonie, as she gave birth to the couple's first child. Doctors planned to induce Woodruff's wife Tuesday morning but the baby girl, Kyler Alise, arrived Monday night.
Since then, he's spent most of his time with his wife and daughter but did manage to get some work in, throwing from a home-built mound in his backyard and working out in a gym he set up in his garage.
"It wasn't easy leaving the house today," Woodruff said. "We stayed an extra night in the hospital, so we had one night at home as a family and it seemed like it went by way too fast. … I'll focus on baseball when I'm out there playing, but other than that, I'll be checking on Jonie and the baby and making sure they're doing good."
Topa sent to Appleton
Justin Topa's first stint in the major leagues was a short one. The Brewers returned the right-handed reliever to their alternate training camp in Appleton, clearing a spot for Gyorko to return from the bereavement list.
Milwaukee called up Topa on Monday and he appeared in one game, allowing two runs over two innings in a 12-1 loss to the Tigers.
Knebel getting close
Topa's departure left the Brewers down a pitcher as they opened their series in Cleveland but that could change before the end of the weekend as right-hander Corey Knebel could be on his way back from the injured list.
Knebel has been sidelined since Aug. 20 with a strained hamstring, which may have been a factor in the 9.45 ERA he'd compiled in nine appearances. He's been rehabbing at Appleton and looked good after appearances there Monday and Wednesday, putting him close to returning.
"He felt good," Counsell said. "(He) had good results, his velocity was up from his Monday outing. A good sign so he's ready to go."
On deck
Woodruff (2-3, 3.67 ERA) allowed four runs and struck out seven over five innings his last time out but is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA over his past three outings. Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale (3-4, 3.72) takes the mound Saturday looking to stop a two-game losing streak. He gave a up a career-high five earned runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in a six-inning stint against the Cardinals in his last outing.
