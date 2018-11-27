The Brewers were named the 2018 Organization of the Year by Baseball America magazine in an announcement by executive editor J.J. Cooper.
The award recognizes the Brewers’ success at the major league level along with the organization’s amateur, professional and international scouting, farm system and player development efforts.
“We honored the Brewers as our Organization of the Year not just because they had a very successful big league season,” Cooper said in a statement. “We try to ensure that our flagship award digs deeper than that. The Brewers’ run to the National League Championship Series was built by successful player development, scouting and analytics departments. We've been impressed with Milwaukee's ability to develop and graduate prospects to the Major Leagues, as well as the Brewers’ ability to use their farm system to improve the Major League club, most notably with last year's Christian Yelich trade.”
This marks the fourth time that the Brewers have taken home the award and the first since they won it three times in a row from 1985-87.
“This award recognizes the efforts that every single person associated with the Brewers puts forth on a daily basis to create a championship-caliber organization,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement. “We are proud of what we have here in Milwaukee and look forward to building on the 2018 season.”
The Brewers finished the 2018 regular season with a National League-best 96 wins, leading to a Central Division title. The team qualified for the postseason for the fifth time in franchise history and went on to sweep the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series before falling in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
Including the postseason, the Brewers won 102 games, a franchise record, breaking the previous mark of 101 wins set in 1982 and 2011.