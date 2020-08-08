Brewers muster just four hits in loss to Reds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The offensive struggles continue for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Eugenio Suarez's three-run homer in the first inning off Brett Anderson gave Cincinnati an early lead and Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) made it stand up, striking out six Milwaukee batters while allowing just two hits in a walk as the Brewers fell to the Reds 4-1 on Saturday evening at Miller Park.

Anderson (0-1) went 3⅔ in his second start of the season. Corbin Burnes struck out eight and held the Reds to a run while covering the final 5⅓ innings to keep the game close.

The Brewers' offense couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, though. Cincinnati's bullpen allowed just one run but notched four more strikeouts, giving the Reds' staff 26 through the first two games of the series.

Milwaukee mustered just four hits in the game — a double by Ben Gamel and three singles.