Brewers muster just 4 hits in loss to Reds as offensive woes continue

“I’ve just got to make a better pitch to Suarez there,” Anderson said. “Their pitching staff is obviously upper echelon in the league and runs are going to be at a premium, and to put us in a 3-0 hole is obviously not ideal.”

He recovered after Suarez’s home run and retired five straight batters before Castellanos reached on an error by Omar Narvaez to lead off the third. Votto followed with a walk, but Suarez bounced into a double play and Matt Davidson looked at strike three to end the threat.

Cincinnati threatened again in the fourth, putting two on with one out after Anderson hit Jesse Winker with a pitch and gave up a single to Freddy Galvis. He retired Kyle Farmer on a grounder back to the mound for the second out, then walked Ervin, loading the bases.

With Castellanos due up, Counsell called on Burnes and the right-hander delivered, striking out the dangerous Reds outfielder on a 97 mph fastball to end the threat.

“We threw him some good pitches,” Burnes said. “He actually laid off a couple of good pitches as well. He’s one of the big thumpers in their lineup, so that’s a guy you don’t want to beat you. I threw a couple of good pitches and was fortunate enough to get him to strike out there.”