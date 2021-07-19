Brewers more than happy to move up Tuesday game time to accommodate Bucks' night game

Counsell has something of a personal connection to the Bucks and can appreciate how special this moment is for the team and the city. Having grown up in Milwaukee, he knows as well as anyone the Bucks' history of futility and frustration over the last few decades and knows how much a championship would mean to a city that hasn't won one at a major-league level since the Bucks' lone title in 1971.

"It's huge for the city," Counsell said. "It's huge for the state. It's just a thrill and we're all excited, we really are. The clubhouse is excited for them. We've been talking about it a lot and we're thrilled and happy for the city and happy for all the fans. It's a really, really cool thing.

"We'll try to take care of business Tuesday (afternoon) and then we'll absolutely be Bucks fans. I can't wait. I can't wait. I'm not sure what my plans are, but I've got my daughter texting me, like, 'get tickets, get tickets, get tickets,' so we'll see what happens. It's just a thrill."

Fans with tickets to the Brewers' game Tuesday who are unable to attend because of the time change can exchange their tickets for another game or for a refund by contacting the Brewers ticket office at 414-902-4000.