Brewers' Manny Pina to miss rest of regular season

Additionally, Pina is a leader in the Brewers' clubhouse, which already was jolted when center fielder Lorenzo Cain opted out of the season last month.

"He certainly provides (leadership) and he does it in his way that's very authentic," Counsell said. "When he plays, he has a passion and a fire. You've seen him get fired up a couple of times this year, which hasn't always been easy for guys to do. We'll certainly miss that."

Pina, meanwhile, is optimistic the Brewers will make a playoff push. If they do, he hopes to return for the postseason.

"If I have a good recovery, I might be able to start doing baseball stuff (in four weeks)," Pina said. "I hope the team is in the playoffs and I can come back and play."

Pina's injury opened a door for Jacob Nottingham to get his first extended stretch of big-league action, and he responded in the fourth inning with a 436-foot, two-run home run to left center.

Nottingham, 25, came to the Brewers in the February 2016 trade that sent Khris Davis to Oakland and the team has been helping him develop as a catcher ever since. He when 4-for-20 in nine appearances in 2018 and made nine more appearances for the Brewers last season, hitting his first career home run while posting a 1.262 OPS in seven plate appearances.