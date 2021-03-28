Brewers manager Craig Counsell expects bounce-back performance from the offense

Newly acquired second baseman Kolten Wong made a positive first impression with a .412 OBP and three leadoff home runs. Keston Hiura's transition to first base didn't hinder his offense as he batted .286 with four homers, 10 RBIs and a .976 OPS in 17 games.

"The guys are in a good spot to start the season." Counsell said. "I think we got our guys ready."

Though just about every hitter on the roster did some sort of evaluation and refinement during the offseason, Counsell points to the return of normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of the schedule as a leading factor in the offensive turnaround.

Instead of having just two weeks of summer camp to get back up to speed after a three-month hiatus, players this year had a full spring to work on their swings. There were just 60 games last season, which normally would get a player from Opening Day to Memorial Day.

So what would be classified as a cold start in any other year became a season-long funk with little time to turn things around.

"I think what the camp did last year was it didn't allow you to relax because the season was always just right around the corner," Counsell said. "(Getting back to normal) has certainly made a big difference for our hitters."