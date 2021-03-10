 Skip to main content
Brewers manager Craig Counsell vividly remembers pandemic storm blowing in
A year ago Thursday, Craig Counsell walked out of Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, and knew a storm was brewing — literally and figuratively.

The Brewers had dropped a 4-1 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a game shortened to 6⅓ innings because of a raging downpour and Milwaukee’s manager was awestruck by the scene as he left the ballpark.

“I actually took a picture that I really liked,” Counsell said Wednesday. “There was a rainbow, hail on the field and the sky in the (background) was black. I remember walking out when the storm finished and it was a little bit of an eerie feeling because it didn’t look like a Phoenix I had ever seen before.”

The storm that pelted Phoenix that day paled in comparison to what was coming. Later that night, the National Basketball Association suspended its season when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and just like that, the coronavirus pandemic — which until that point had been worrisome, but still a foreign problem — had become a reality in the sports world.

Grapefruit League games had already gotten underway the next day in Florida when Major League Baseball announced that it, too, was pressing the pause button. The Brewers were watching those games while preparing for a pair of split-squad contests against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies that were ultimately washed out because of rain.

“You get there and they said, ‘We’re not going to play, and potentially are going home,’” said left-hander Brett Anderson, who was scheduled to start one of those games. “You’re like, ‘Is this a bad joke?’ Then, the next thing you know it’s true. That’s not what I expected to happen.

“Next thing you know, we’re packing up and getting ready to go back home.”

Originally, the plan was to take a few days to regroup and develop a plan for the rest of spring training. But by the following Monday, that idea was scrapped and everybody scrambled to either head home or hunker down for an undermined amount of time.

“When we stopped, we didn’t anticipate it being long term,” Counsell said. “There was a lot of uncertainty. The NBA canceling everything told us there was going to be some kind of break but we had no idea the length of it, or what it meant or that we’d all be going home and spending time with our families.”

Counsell also remembers that things were happening so quickly that the severity of the pandemic itself had yet to set in. The team had brought in doctors and experts to keep players and staff up to date on the virus, as well as share best practices to keep it at bay. But it wasn’t until returning home that things started to become real and it became clear that baseball, along with normal life, wouldn’t be returning any time soon.

“I don’t think we had any idea,” Counsell said. “We never lived through this, we didn’t study pandemics, so that time was probably the biggest and most fearful for people.”

A year later, baseball and the world are starting to return to normal. Fans have returned in limited numbers and for now, the season is scheduled to start on time while infection rates drop and vaccination rates climb.

For Anderson, normalcy can’t come soon enough.

“Time doesn’t fly when you’re in a pandemic,” he said.

On the field

After scoring 23 runs in their previous two games, the Brewers’ bats went silent while Milwaukee’s bullpen got hit hard in a 9-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona.

Anderson held Oakland to an unearned run on two hits over two innings. Left-hander Josh Hader then allowed two home runs with two strikeouts and a walk in his first Cactus League appearance.

Counsell attributed the shaky outing to Hader trying to focus on fine-tuning his off-speed pitches, like he did last spring when he put an emphasis on improving his slider to complement his fastball.

“It’s exactly what someone like Josh should do in the spring,” Counsell said. “He spent a lot of time with the slider last spring and it paid dividends during the season, so it’s exactly what he should continue to do.”

Right-hander Zach Vennaro took over after Hader reached his pitch count. The Giants scored two more in the inning and added three in the fourth against Miguel Sanchez and Clayton Andrews, who also allowed an RBI double to Buddy Reed in the fifth.

Travis Shaw scored Milwaukee’s only run with a two-out home run in the first off Chris Bassitt.

Trying to make the team as a non-roster invitee, Shaw is batting .214 (3-for-14) with a double, a home run, four RBIs, four walks and an .889 OPS in seven games. His contract allows him to opt out on March 15 if he’s not in a position to make the major league roster.

“Travis is in a good place and we just got to continue to build on it,” Counsell said. “He’s made some adjustments, even while we’ve been here. Lots of positive signs for Travis, for sure.”

From the infirmary

Utility man Mark Mathias underwent an MRI and is expected to be sidelined for a few days after sustaining a right shoulder injury while diving for a ball in the fifth inning of Milwaukee’s victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. He was pulled from the game after making an errant throw later in the game.

Shortstop Luis Urias (strained hamstring) is making progress but isn’t ready to return to game action. Urias has been taking part in the team’s morning workouts, then working with the medical staff later in the day. “He’s heading in a good direction,” Counsell said. “We’re going to slow-play it a little bit so we’re looking more at the weekend.”

Counsell expects outfielder Lorenzo Cain to resume hitting by the end of the week. Held out of action last week because of a sore quad, Cain has been playing catch and doing some running exercises and should see his first Cactus League action next week.

On deck

Right-hander Josh Lindblom (0-1) returns to the mound Thursday when the Brewers host the Kansas City Royals at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

In two previous Cactus League appearances, including one start, Lindblom has allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits without walking a batter and has struck out four. Left-hander Mike Minor (0-0) gets the nod for Kansas City in his second appearance after signing a two-year, $18 million contract last December.

