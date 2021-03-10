Brewers manager Craig Counsell vividly remembers pandemic storm blowing in

A year ago Thursday, Craig Counsell walked out of Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, and knew a storm was brewing — literally and figuratively.
The Brewers had dropped a 4-1 decision to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a game shortened to 6⅓ innings because of a raging downpour and Milwaukee’s manager was awestruck by the scene as he left the ballpark.
“I actually took a picture that I really liked,” Counsell said Wednesday. “There was a rainbow, hail on the field and the sky in the (background) was black. I remember walking out when the storm finished and it was a little bit of an eerie feeling because it didn’t look like a Phoenix I had ever seen before.”
The storm that pelted Phoenix that day paled in comparison to what was coming. Later that night, the National Basketball Association suspended its season when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and just like that, the coronavirus pandemic — which until that point had been worrisome, but still a foreign problem — had become a reality in the sports world.
Grapefruit League games had already gotten underway the next day in Florida when Major League Baseball announced that it, too, was pressing the pause button. The Brewers were watching those games while preparing for a pair of split-squad contests against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies that were ultimately washed out because of rain.
“You get there and they said, ‘We’re not going to play, and potentially are going home,’” said left-hander Brett Anderson, who was scheduled to start one of those games. “You’re like, ‘Is this a bad joke?’ Then, the next thing you know it’s true. That’s not what I expected to happen.
“Next thing you know, we’re packing up and getting ready to go back home.”
Originally, the plan was to take a few days to regroup and develop a plan for the rest of spring training. But by the following Monday, that idea was scrapped and everybody scrambled to either head home or hunker down for an undermined amount of time.
“When we stopped, we didn’t anticipate it being long term,” Counsell said. “There was a lot of uncertainty. The NBA canceling everything told us there was going to be some kind of break but we had no idea the length of it, or what it meant or that we’d all be going home and spending time with our families.”
Counsell also remembers that things were happening so quickly that the severity of the pandemic itself had yet to set in. The team had brought in doctors and experts to keep players and staff up to date on the virus, as well as share best practices to keep it at bay. But it wasn’t until returning home that things started to become real and it became clear that baseball, along with normal life, wouldn’t be returning any time soon.
“I don’t think we had any idea,” Counsell said. “We never lived through this, we didn’t study pandemics, so that time was probably the biggest and most fearful for people.”
A year later, baseball and the world are starting to return to normal. Fans have returned in limited numbers and for now, the season is scheduled to start on time while infection rates drop and vaccination rates climb.
For Anderson, normalcy can’t come soon enough.
“Time doesn’t fly when you’re in a pandemic,” he said.
On the field
After scoring 23 runs in their previous two games, the Brewers’ bats went silent while Milwaukee’s bullpen got hit hard in a 9-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona.
Anderson held Oakland to an unearned run on two hits over two innings. Left-hander Josh Hader then allowed two home runs with two strikeouts and a walk in his first Cactus League appearance.
Counsell attributed the shaky outing to Hader trying to focus on fine-tuning his off-speed pitches, like he did last spring when he put an emphasis on improving his slider to complement his fastball.
“It’s exactly what someone like Josh should do in the spring,” Counsell said. “He spent a lot of time with the slider last spring and it paid dividends during the season, so it’s exactly what he should continue to do.”
Right-hander Zach Vennaro took over after Hader reached his pitch count. The Giants scored two more in the inning and added three in the fourth against Miguel Sanchez and Clayton Andrews, who also allowed an RBI double to Buddy Reed in the fifth.
Travis Shaw scored Milwaukee’s only run with a two-out home run in the first off Chris Bassitt.
Trying to make the team as a non-roster invitee, Shaw is batting .214 (3-for-14) with a double, a home run, four RBIs, four walks and an .889 OPS in seven games. His contract allows him to opt out on March 15 if he’s not in a position to make the major league roster.
“Travis is in a good place and we just got to continue to build on it,” Counsell said. “He’s made some adjustments, even while we’ve been here. Lots of positive signs for Travis, for sure.”
From the infirmary
Utility man Mark Mathias underwent an MRI and is expected to be sidelined for a few days after sustaining a right shoulder injury while diving for a ball in the fifth inning of Milwaukee’s victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. He was pulled from the game after making an errant throw later in the game.
Shortstop Luis Urias (strained hamstring) is making progress but isn’t ready to return to game action. Urias has been taking part in the team’s morning workouts, then working with the medical staff later in the day. “He’s heading in a good direction,” Counsell said. “We’re going to slow-play it a little bit so we’re looking more at the weekend.”
Counsell expects outfielder Lorenzo Cain to resume hitting by the end of the week. Held out of action last week because of a sore quad, Cain has been playing catch and doing some running exercises and should see his first Cactus League action next week.
On deck
Right-hander Josh Lindblom (0-1) returns to the mound Thursday when the Brewers host the Kansas City Royals at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
In two previous Cactus League appearances, including one start, Lindblom has allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits without walking a batter and has struck out four. Left-hander Mike Minor (0-0) gets the nod for Kansas City in his second appearance after signing a two-year, $18 million contract last December.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.