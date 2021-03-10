Brewers manager Craig Counsell vividly remembers pandemic storm blowing in

“You get there and they said, ‘We’re not going to play, and potentially are going home,’” said left-hander Brett Anderson, who was scheduled to start one of those games. “You’re like, ‘Is this a bad joke?’ Then, the next thing you know it’s true. That’s not what I expected to happen.

“Next thing you know, we’re packing up and getting ready to go back home.”

Originally, the plan was to take a few days to regroup and develop a plan for the rest of spring training. But by the following Monday, that idea was scrapped and everybody scrambled to either head home or hunker down for an undermined amount of time.

“When we stopped, we didn’t anticipate it being long term,” Counsell said. “There was a lot of uncertainty. The NBA canceling everything told us there was going to be some kind of break but we had no idea the length of it, or what it meant or that we’d all be going home and spending time with our families.”