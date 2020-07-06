Brewers manager Craig Counsell sets up scoreboard Zoom call with players' families

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will play games in front of empty stands this summer but as they gathered at Miller Park Saturday for the first workout of Summer Camp, they were greeted by a scoreboard full of familiar faces.
Manager Craig Counsell arranged a surprise Zoom video call with the players' wives, children and loved ones.
Counsell said the gesture was meant to remind players that the additional protocols and procedures being put in place aren't just meant to keep them safe, but to protect their families, too; and that the shared sacrifice from all involved will help the team, and their families stay connected, even when they're forced to be apart.
"All of our families are part of this as well, and more than ever before, we are all making sacrifices together," Counsell said. "Everybody on that scoreboard is part of this group right now, and we’re going to ask them to make sacrifices as well.
"For the players, it was just a great visual for them to understand this is why our sacrifices, kind of with our modified behavior around each other, modified behavior away from the field is so important. It’s critical to maintain it.
"I just thought it was a way to reinforce that point and also a way for the families to understand they’re a huge part of helping us get through this as well.’’
Left-hander Brent Suter said many players, himself included, were moved to tears by the gesture, which concluded with the players' kids cheering their dads on in unison.
"It was such a cool touching moment," Suter said. "It kind of reinforced why we're here and doing all these things to keep each other safe because it's about our families, as well. It meant a lot a lot of guys and it reinforced the connection between everyone in the organization. It was awesome."
Counsell has been held in high regard by his players since taking the Brewers' reins in May 2015. His two primary philosophies have been to be a good teammate and to stay connected, messages Suter says make him the perfect person to lead the Brewers through these challenging and uncertain times as well as the season yet to come.
"I wouldn't want anyone else heading the ship other than him," Suter said. "He's doing an awesome job."
