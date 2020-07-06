Brewers manager Craig Counsell sets up scoreboard Zoom call with players' families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will play games in front of empty stands this summer but as they gathered at Miller Park Saturday for the first workout of Summer Camp, they were greeted by a scoreboard full of familiar faces.

Manager Craig Counsell arranged a surprise Zoom video call with the players' wives, children and loved ones.

Counsell said the gesture was meant to remind players that the additional protocols and procedures being put in place aren't just meant to keep them safe, but to protect their families, too; and that the shared sacrifice from all involved will help the team, and their families stay connected, even when they're forced to be apart.

"All of our families are part of this as well, and more than ever before, we are all making sacrifices together," Counsell said. "Everybody on that scoreboard is part of this group right now, and we’re going to ask them to make sacrifices as well.

"For the players, it was just a great visual for them to understand this is why our sacrifices, kind of with our modified behavior around each other, modified behavior away from the field is so important. It’s critical to maintain it.