Brewers manager Craig Counsell says most starting positions will be made on day-by-day basis

With spring training finished and Opening Day scheduled for Thursday, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell still wasn't ready to anoint a starter at shortstop, third base or two-thirds of his outfield.
With the exception of Christian Yelich in left field, Kolten Wong at second and Keston Hiura at first base more often than not, the remainder of the lineup and defensive alignment will be determined on a day-by-day basis.
"I often resist you guys putting a label on things that don't need to be labeled," Counsell told media members peppering him with questions on the subject as the team packed to head to Milwaukee. "I will continue that resistance."
Third base was the biggest remaining need for the Brewers heading into camp. The team brought veteran Travis Shaw back on a minor league contract and was impressed enough to add him to the big league roster. Counsell also gave Orlando Arcia an extended look at the position in order to evaluate Luis Urias' ability at shortstop.
After 29 Cactus League games, Counsell hadn't made a definitive decision other than saying everybody will see playing time.
"Luis is going to play shortstop, Orlando is going to play shortstop and third base, Travis Shaw is going to play third base," Counsell said. "I don't think we should categorize any of them as starters. That's what I would tell you."
It's a similar story in the outfield where Counsell has four former All-Stars — including two former Gold Glove winners — to fit into three spots. Originally, the Brewers appeared set with Yelich in left, Avisail Garcia in right and Lorenzo Cain returning after opting out of last season to handle center field.
President of baseball operations David Stearns shook up that plan with the addition of free agent Jackie Bradley Jr., who like Cain is a defensive standout and won an American League Gold Glove in 2018.
Yelich, the league's MVP in 2018 and a leading candidate to repeat before a knee injury ended his season early in 2019, will be the closest thing to a regular in left field. Counsell plans to rotate the other three while giving Yelich an occasional breather.
Finding a solution to get playing time for everyone should be slightly easier since Counsell plans to ease Cain back into his role after sitting out last season. Cain also suffered a quad injury early in camp. Bradley saw limited time in Cactus League games after signing late, then dealt with wrist inflammation, keeping him out of action for several days.
"One of them will have to sit every day," Counsell said. "It doesn't seem right, necessarily, but that's how it will work and I think it's going to make us consistent and good offensively throughout the season."
On the field
Brett Anderson struck out four over five innings, and Wong hit his fourth home run of the spring as the Brewers closed out their exhibition schedule with a 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Anderson (2-1) allowed two runs in the first inning but held Texas scoreless despite giving up three hits and three walks over his final four innings. Scheduled to make his regular-season debut next Monday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Anderson appeared in six games this spring and allowed six runs while striking out 16 in 20⅓ innings.
"He was steady," Counsell said. "He had a nice camp. He was out there every fifth day and I think he's in a good place. I thought today was a good tuneup for him so he's ready to go."
Wong's two-run home run in the third off Mike Foltynewicz put the Brewers in front 3-2. He hit three home runs, all to lead off a game, during the Arizona portion of the schedule and finished the spring batting .306 with a .375 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage and a 1.097 OPS.
"The home runs have certainly been a pleasant surprise," Counsell said. "He’s swung the bat well, for sure."
Around the horn
Since returning from a hamstring strain early in Cactus League play, Urias recorded a hit in seven of the 10 games he played. He doubled twice Monday night to close out his spring with a five-game hitting streak that boosted his batting average to .314 and his OPS to .971. ... Right-handed reliever Ray Black cleared waivers and was outrighted to the alternate training site in Appleton. ... Counsell said the team wouldn't make its final roster decisions until after a workout Wednesday at American Family Field.
On deck
Right-hander Brandon Woodruff takes the mound for his second straight Opening Day assignment while the Twins turn to right-hander Kenta Maeda, last year's runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.