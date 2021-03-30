 Skip to main content
Brewers manager Craig Counsell says most starting positions will be made on day-by-day basis
Brewers manager Craig Counsell says most starting positions will be made on day-by-day basis

With spring training finished and Opening Day scheduled for Thursday, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell still wasn't ready to anoint a starter at shortstop, third base or two-thirds of his outfield.

With the exception of Christian Yelich in left field, Kolten Wong at second and Keston Hiura at first base more often than not, the remainder of the lineup and defensive alignment will be determined on a day-by-day basis.

"I often resist you guys putting a label on things that don't need to be labeled," Counsell told media members peppering him with questions on the subject as the team packed to head to Milwaukee. "I will continue that resistance."

Third base was the biggest remaining need for the Brewers heading into camp. The team brought veteran Travis Shaw back on a minor league contract and was impressed enough to add him to the big league roster. Counsell also gave Orlando Arcia an extended look at the position in order to evaluate Luis Urias' ability at shortstop.

After 29 Cactus League games, Counsell hadn't made a definitive decision other than saying everybody will see playing time.

"Luis is going to play shortstop, Orlando is going to play shortstop and third base, Travis Shaw is going to play third base," Counsell said. "I don't think we should categorize any of them as starters. That's what I would tell you."

It's a similar story in the outfield where Counsell has four former All-Stars — including two former Gold Glove winners — to fit into three spots. Originally, the Brewers appeared set with Yelich in left, Avisail Garcia in right and Lorenzo Cain returning after opting out of last season to handle center field.

President of baseball operations David Stearns shook up that plan with the addition of free agent Jackie Bradley Jr., who like Cain is a defensive standout and won an American League Gold Glove in 2018.

Yelich, the league's MVP in 2018 and a leading candidate to repeat before a knee injury ended his season early in 2019, will be the closest thing to a regular in left field. Counsell plans to rotate the other three while giving Yelich an occasional breather.

Finding a solution to get playing time for everyone should be slightly easier since Counsell plans to ease Cain back into his role after sitting out last season. Cain also suffered a quad injury early in camp. Bradley saw limited time in Cactus League games after signing late, then dealt with wrist inflammation, keeping him out of action for several days.

"One of them will have to sit every day," Counsell said. "It doesn't seem right, necessarily, but that's how it will work and I think it's going to make us consistent and good offensively throughout the season."

On the field

Brett Anderson struck out four over five innings, and Wong hit his fourth home run of the spring as the Brewers closed out their exhibition schedule with a 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Anderson (2-1) allowed two runs in the first inning but held Texas scoreless despite giving up three hits and three walks over his final four innings. Scheduled to make his regular-season debut next Monday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Anderson appeared in six games this spring and allowed six runs while striking out 16 in 20⅓ innings.

"He was steady," Counsell said. "He had a nice camp. He was out there every fifth day and I think he's in a good place. I thought today was a good tuneup for him so he's ready to go."

Wong's two-run home run in the third off Mike Foltynewicz put the Brewers in front 3-2. He hit three home runs, all to lead off a game, during the Arizona portion of the schedule and finished the spring batting .306 with a .375 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage and a 1.097 OPS.

"The home runs have certainly been a pleasant surprise," Counsell said. "He’s swung the bat well, for sure."

Around the horn

Since returning from a hamstring strain early in Cactus League play, Urias recorded a hit in seven of the 10 games he played. He doubled twice Monday night to close out his spring with a five-game hitting streak that boosted his batting average to .314 and his OPS to .971. ... Right-handed reliever Ray Black cleared waivers and was outrighted to the alternate training site in Appleton. ... Counsell said the team wouldn't make its final roster decisions until after a workout Wednesday at American Family Field.

On deck

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff takes the mound for his second straight Opening Day assignment while the Twins turn to right-hander Kenta Maeda, last year's runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

