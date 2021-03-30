Brewers manager Craig Counsell says most starting positions will be made on day-by-day basis

On the field

Brett Anderson struck out four over five innings, and Wong hit his fourth home run of the spring as the Brewers closed out their exhibition schedule with a 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Anderson (2-1) allowed two runs in the first inning but held Texas scoreless despite giving up three hits and three walks over his final four innings. Scheduled to make his regular-season debut next Monday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Anderson appeared in six games this spring and allowed six runs while striking out 16 in 20⅓ innings.

"He was steady," Counsell said. "He had a nice camp. He was out there every fifth day and I think he's in a good place. I thought today was a good tuneup for him so he's ready to go."

Wong's two-run home run in the third off Mike Foltynewicz put the Brewers in front 3-2. He hit three home runs, all to lead off a game, during the Arizona portion of the schedule and finished the spring batting .306 with a .375 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage and a 1.097 OPS.

"The home runs have certainly been a pleasant surprise," Counsell said. "He’s swung the bat well, for sure."

