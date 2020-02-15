Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Josh Hader should have won arbitration case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"He wants to win baseball games and he knows how we're going to do it," Counsell said. "But I firmly believe pitchers should be rewarded for that."

Must-see TV

Counsell said he was disappointed Friday night when flipping through the channels in an effort to find the NBA's All-Star Slam Dunk Contest — which was actually scheduled for Saturday night.

Like many in Wisconsin, Counsell was looking forward to watching Pat Connaughton represent the Milwaukee Bucks in the annual event, but more specifically, he was excited to see what his own right fielder would be doing during the competition.

After being asked to participate, Connaughton posted a public invitation to Christian Yelich to join him in Chicago and though Counsell said he expected Yelich to end up as a prop or involved in Connaughton's performance in one way or another — but that he wasn't worried about anything happening to leave Yelich sidelined before reporting to camp.

"I'm way more nervous about him playing 20 more spring training games than that," Counsell joked.