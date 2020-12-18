Brewers manager Craig Counsell prepares for the unknown with spring training 2 months away

“It gets a little slower every year, so we’ve been prepared for this a little bit,” Counsell said. “But there’s no question that the pandemic and the uncertainty it’s created has changed the winter for players.”

Finding players at first and third base are the Brewers’ biggest needs, but how to address those needs will depend in part on whether or not the designated hitter will return to the National League in 2021; no decision has been reached. Major League Baseball instituted a universal DH last season, helping protect pitchers from injury during the shortened, 60-game campaign, but was announced as a one-year rule change.

“They’ve told us to plan without it, but I still think there’s a decent chance they have it so I think we have to prepare for both right now,” Counsell said. “Like with a lot of things, we don’t have a lot of final answers to questions right now so you have to prepare for what the rule is right now, but still have in the back of your mind or in your back pocket a plan for whatever the alternative is.”