...HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE THIS EVENING INTO EARLY SATURDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE AND JEFFERSON.
* FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
* HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS LIKELY TONIGHT INTO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.
* HEAVY RAINFALL ON TOP OF ALREADY SATURATED SOIL WILL BRING THE
POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING IN THESE AREAS. THE AREAS MOST
PRONE ARE MADISON AND SOUTHWEST OF THERE TOWARD DARLINGTON,
WHERE RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED RIVER AND LAKE FLOODING
PROBLEMS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Milwaukee's Mike Moustakas reacts after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the 10th inning of Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series against the Colorado Rockies Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
MILWAUKEE — Matchups and the scheduled off days were significant factors for manager Craig Counsell in setting the Milwaukee Brewers' 25-man roster for the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies.
That, at least in part, explains the absence of the team’s top two starting pitchers at the start of the season – Chase Anderson and Zach Davies – as well as first baseman Eric Thames. Recent performance also was an important consideration, especially in those three cases.
Just 14 players who were on the Opening Day roster made it onto the NLDS roster.
Anderson and Davies were the two most prominent pitchers left off the roster, along with left-handed relievers Xavier Cedeno and Dan Jennings.
Anderson, the Opening Day starter, has struggled to go deep into games this season and was knocked out in the fourth inning of his last start on Sept. 18 against Cincinnati. Davies, coming off a 17-win season in 2017, was injured for much of the year and had modest success after returning in September.
With Cedeno and Jennings out, the job of getting Rockies left-handed hitters Charlie Blackmon, David Dahl and Carlos Gonzalez, potentially could fall to lefties Wade Miley and Gio Gonzalez at some point. Neither has pitched out of the bullpen for the Brewers.
“One of the tougher decisions for us was not keeping Xavier Cedeno on the roster, who’s pitched very well for us in September,” Counsell said. “But we feel like with Gio and Wade, that they will be used out of the bullpen in games, in addition to probably being at the start of games.”
The Brewers kept three rookie pitchers on the active roster – Thursday’s starter Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta. Along with Junior Guerra, their role will be to help get the game to the back end of the bullpen – lefty Josh Hader and righties Corey Knebel, Joakim Soria and Jeremy Jeffress.
The absence of Thames will leave Curtis Granderson as the only left-handed hitter on the bench, at least in games when both Mike Moustakas and Travis Shaw are in the lineup.
Brewers fans tailgating, AP photo
Christian Yelich homers NLDS Game 1, AP photo
Christian Yelich Lorenzo Cain celebrate, AP photo
Mike Moustakas hits walk off single 2, AP photo
Mike Moustakas hits walk off single, AP photo
But Counsell said that Domingo Santana’s hot September (9 for 22/.409) and Keon Broxton’s versatility gave them the edge for those bench spots.
“With Eric, the left-handed bat is always something that is tough to leave off,” Counsell said. “But it came down to (that) Domingo has just played so well over the course of the month and done his job so well.
“Broxton, to me, he’s a versatile player. He’s a player that can steal a base. He’s a very good defender in a really big outfield in Coors Field that could be valuable.”
Last of the breed
It could be that Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50) will be the only traditional starting pitcher the Brewers use in the NLDS.
The veteran right-hander is set to start Game 2 Friday against his former team, pitching on three days rest after going 5 2/3 innings in Monday’s NL Central clincher against the Chicago Cubs.
Despite logging a team-high 192 2/3 innings during the regular season, Chacin said he feels strong after throwing just 75 pitches against the Cubs.
“It’s always a challenge to pitch on three days rest instead of four,” Chacin said. “But I feel well-rested and I feel I’m up to the challenge.”
Roster expansion
Brewers general manager David Stearns and his wife Whitney added to their family Wednesday with the birth of the couple’s first child, Nora Ann, checking in at 20 inches and 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
Owner Mark Attanasio was particularly impressed with the precision family planning demonstrated.
“Only David Stearns could figure out how to get a team back into the playoffs in two years and then have a baby come right in between clinching a division spot and the first game.”
Extra innings
The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Nyjer Morgan, aka Tony Plush, the hero of the Brewers’ 2011 NLDS victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks with his walk-off single. Morgan carried his son Niko out to the mound and threw the pitch to former teammate Ryan Braun, the only player from 2011 remaining on the Brewers roster … 9-year-old Liamani Segura of Racine sang the National Anthem.