Brewers manager Craig Counsell looking at long term, not short term, with starting pitchers

Figuring out how to handle pitchers' workloads — for both starters and relievers — has been a primary focus of Counsell and his staff since pitchers and catchers reported to spring training.

With the starting rotation all but set at the start of camp, the Brewers stretched out a number of relievers to cover multiple innings to help carry the load and emphasized the need for pitchers to be open about issues or fatigue that in normal situations might be ignored.

And just as Counsell stuck to his plan of a cautious approach, both Burnes and Woodruff did their part by being proactive; Woodruff had no problem telling Counsell he was running out of gas after his seven-inning stint and Burns said he was feeling fatigue in his legs during his final inning.

"I went 3-0 to (Tommy) Edman and 2-0 to (Matt) Carpenter because I wasn’t able to stay over my legs," Burnes said. "As the season goes along, you’re able to get your legs underneath you and keep in the game."

Managing relievers' workloads this season requires a similar approach. Excluding Brent Suter and Freddy Peralta, who started a combined five games and made several multi-inning relief appearances last season, Devin Williams led all Brewers relievers by working 27 innings, followed by Yardley (23) and Josh Hader (19).