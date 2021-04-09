Brewers manager Craig Counsell looking at long term, not short term, with starting pitchers

Brandon Woodruff was dealing.
The Milwaukee Brewers' right-hander worked into the seventh inning before allowing his first hit. After working around that Ian Happ single, he had thrown just 74 pitches.
Instead of claiming the club's first nine-inning complete game since 2017, Woodruff watched from the dugout as Lorenzo Cain gave Milwaukee a late lead. The Cubs tied the game before the Brewers pulled out the victory behind another Cain home run in the 10th.
It was a similar story Thursday when Corbin Burnes cruised through six innings, holding the Cardinals to just one hit while striking out nine. He'd only thrown 86 pitches when manager Craig Counsell sent Eric Yardley out to work the seventh.
Just like pulling Woodruff, Counsell's decision to shut Burnes down riled up the armchair managers, especially when the Cardinals tied the game on a gaffe by second baseman Daniel Robertson and pulled ahead an inning later on Nolan Arenado's home run.
The moves weren't just another instance of Counsell relying too heavily on his bullpen. Instead, they were made with the intent of protecting Milwaukee's aces as they make the jump to a 162-game season after last year's 60-game season.
"We’re at Game 7 of 162," Counsell said. "This is just not the time to push. This is what we have to do. We have to play the long game here. Every baseball season requires that, but this year probably as much as any."
Figuring out how to handle pitchers' workloads — for both starters and relievers — has been a primary focus of Counsell and his staff since pitchers and catchers reported to spring training.
With the starting rotation all but set at the start of camp, the Brewers stretched out a number of relievers to cover multiple innings to help carry the load and emphasized the need for pitchers to be open about issues or fatigue that in normal situations might be ignored.
And just as Counsell stuck to his plan of a cautious approach, both Burnes and Woodruff did their part by being proactive; Woodruff had no problem telling Counsell he was running out of gas after his seven-inning stint and Burns said he was feeling fatigue in his legs during his final inning.
"I went 3-0 to (Tommy) Edman and 2-0 to (Matt) Carpenter because I wasn’t able to stay over my legs," Burnes said. "As the season goes along, you’re able to get your legs underneath you and keep in the game."
Managing relievers' workloads this season requires a similar approach. Excluding Brent Suter and Freddy Peralta, who started a combined five games and made several multi-inning relief appearances last season, Devin Williams led all Brewers relievers by working 27 innings, followed by Yardley (23) and Josh Hader (19).
Compare those numbers to 2019, when converted starter Junior Guerra led the Brewers' traditional relievers with 83 innings and Hader covered 75⅔, and it's easy to see why the team wants to be conservative with its relievers and is stockpiling fresh arms at the alternate training site.