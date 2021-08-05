Brewers manager Craig Counsell implements plan to help curb spread of COVID-19

"It's something that's around us, for sure, so we have to be mindful of it and do our best."

The Brewers were one of MLB's first teams to reach an 85% vaccination level, which allowed for loosening of some restrictions regarding masks, distancing and leaving the team hotel while on the road.

The high vaccination rate makes the recent outbreak frustrating and makes mitigation efforts difficult.

"It's confusing for everybody because you become less sure how to protect yourself," Counsell said. "We're trying to kind of get guys away from each other when we can. We sent some guys home the other night that we knew were going to be involved in the game. We'll continue to do that in order to separate guys."

Yelich was among a group of players to take part in a team vaccination event earlier this season, receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Despite the inoculation, Yelich reported mild symptoms, which led to a test, then a positive result and ultimately more than a week of quarantine.