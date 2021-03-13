Brewers manager Craig Counsell happy baseball trying new things

Craig Counsell has never been shy about sharing his belief that baseball needs to change.

The Milwaukee Brewers manager didn't complain last year when several adjustments were instituted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including seven-inning doubleheaders, starting extra innings with a runner on second base and adding the designated hitter to National League play.

And Counsell isn't going to grouse now after Major League Baseball announced it was planning to test new rules in minor league games that would limit defensive shifts, change the pickoff rules for pitchers, expand the size of bases and even test automated strike zones.

"I'm pleased that we’re attempting, trying to find ways to improve the game, and I think that’s how we should look at it," Counsell said. "My firm belief is we have to start exploring changes. We absolutely have to."

That's not to say he is necessarily in favor of the aforementioned changes. But Counsell thinks baseball owes it to itself and to its fans to try new things, even if they're unpopular at first or ultimately don't work out.