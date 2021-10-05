Brewers manager Craig Counsell dismisses season-ending skid

Now, the Brewers would only have that advantage if they faced the Chicago White Sox, New Yorl Yankees or Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

“Let’s not complain about a week where we had baseball games where we already knew we were going to the playoffs,” Counsell said. “I guess you guys can if you want, I just don’t understand it.”

Not including the defending champion Dodgers, who closed out the abbreviated 60-game schedule with a 17-7 record, the five previous World Series champions combined to go 86-58 during September and October games, with each team winning an average of 17.2 of their final-month contests.

Only one of those teams posted a losing record over the final month: the 2015 Kansas City Royals, who finished 15-17 but still won six of their final 10 games.

Then there are the 2007 Colorado Rockies, who won 21 of their last 22 games including victories in the NL wild card tiebreaker and wild card games, and sweeps of the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS and NLCS, respectively, before getting swept by the Red Sox in the World Series.