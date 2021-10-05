Brewers manager Craig Counsell dismisses season-ending skid

MILWAUKEE — Does momentum matter heading into the Major League Baseball playoffs?
The Milwaukee Brewers don’t think so.
On pace to become the first team in franchise history to win 100 games just two weeks ago, the Brewers instead closed out the regular season by losing four straight games and 10 of their last 14 overall.
“It’s time to look forward,” manager Craig Counsell said after Milwaukee’s regular season ended with a 10-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. “It’s time to look at the incredible opportunity in front of us, the opportunity we’ve earned with 95 wins. I’m really proud of the group. It’s been a heck of a regular season. They’ve earned this and earned the fun that’s ahead of them.”
Milwaukee opens the postseason Friday by hosting the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series at 3:37 p.m., according to MLB's postseason schedule. Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is scheduled to face right-hander Charlie Morton.
Game 2 will be Saturday at 4:07 p.m., and Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) will be in Atlanta on Monday and next Tuesday. If there is a Game 5, it will be back at American Family Field on Thursday, Oct. 14. No times have been set past Saturday's Game 2. TBS will broadcast the series.
Milwaukee got its postseason berth when it beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Sept. 18. The victory cut the magic number to clinch the NL Central title to two but the celebration was delayed by a week thanks to a five-game losing streak that included four straight losses to the surging St. Louis Cardinals.
A three-game sweep of the New York Mets gave Milwaukee the division crown but the Brewers then lost two of three to the Cardinals before getting swept in Los Angeles.
“The goal of this thing is to win a division,” Counsell said. “We won it early and after that, there just wasn’t a lot for us to achieve as a group so some other things became more important, like becoming healthy as we went into the playoffs. I prioritized that and I don’t regret prioritizing that. I never will. We are healthy going into the playoffs. That’s what’s most important. I don’t see any other priority that trumps that.”
Admittedly, the Brewers had little left at stake during that final week. They were already locked into the No. 2 seed in the playoff field and a date with the NL East winner in the Division Series. And while there was no chance of catching the San Francisco Giants or Dodgers for the best record in the NL, Milwaukee still had a chance to finish with a better record than the 10 American League playoff teams which would guarantee home-field advantage should the Brewers advance to the World Series.
Now, the Brewers would only have that advantage if they faced the Chicago White Sox, New Yorl Yankees or Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
“Let’s not complain about a week where we had baseball games where we already knew we were going to the playoffs,” Counsell said. “I guess you guys can if you want, I just don’t understand it.”
Not including the defending champion Dodgers, who closed out the abbreviated 60-game schedule with a 17-7 record, the five previous World Series champions combined to go 86-58 during September and October games, with each team winning an average of 17.2 of their final-month contests.
Only one of those teams posted a losing record over the final month: the 2015 Kansas City Royals, who finished 15-17 but still won six of their final 10 games.
Then there are the 2007 Colorado Rockies, who won 21 of their last 22 games including victories in the NL wild card tiebreaker and wild card games, and sweeps of the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS and NLCS, respectively, before getting swept by the Red Sox in the World Series.
Three years ago the Brewers were baseball’s hottest team heading into the playoffs. They went 20-7 over the final month and closed out the regular season with eight straight victories, including the NL Central tiebreaker against the Cubs. The streak grew to 12 after sweeping the Rockies in the NLDS and a victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS but it wasn’t enough to get Milwaukee to the World Series.
“I think people tend to forget what our main goal is,” second baseman Kolten Wong said. “It’s not to come out here and try to just win (games), it’s to try to get ready for the postseason. We really just wanted to come out of here healthy. Not try to worry about doing too much, but just making sure the guys are ready, you’re getting your work in and preparing for the playoffs.
“Yeah, it wasn’t the best road trip, but at the end of the day we got some guys healthy and that’s what you want to do. You want to be ready to go.”
Smashing success: Brewers keep setting franchise records — and they're not done yet
Victories in a season
Record: 96 (2018, 2011)
No team in franchise history has ever won 100 games in a season but the Brewers are on pace to hit that mark this season which would also give the 2021 team the franchise record for best single-season winning percentage, topping the mark of .593 set in 2011.
Road winning percentage
Record: .588 (1982)
Again, this record is almost certain to fall. The Brewers go into their five-game interleague road trip with a .657 road winning percentage in 2021 and would need to go 1-11 in their remaining road contests to finish behind the '82 squad.
Earned Runs Allowed / Earned Run Average
Record: 532/3.36 (1971)
Technically, the 2020 Brewers hold the record for fewest earned runs allowed in a season with 239, but that came during a 60-game season so we're not counting it here. Same with the second-place 1981 team, which held opponents to 428 earned runs in a strike-shortened 109-game season.
The fewest earned runs allowed in a full regular season was 532, set in 1971. Heading into their off-day Monday, the 2021 Brewers were tied with the 1971 team for the best staff ERA in franchise history.
Through 144 games, the Brewers have allowed an average of 3.33 runs per game. If they keep that pace, they'll finish with with 540 but with a couple more performances like this past weekend and the 2021 squad could move into the top spot.
That, in turn, would help the current team's chances of catching the 1971 Brewers record for best full-season ERA.
The Brewers are also in position to break the franchise record for fewest hits allowed in a season (1,259 in 2018) and most strikeouts (1,497 in 2019). Milwaukee's pitchers have allowed 1,017 hits while striking out 1,439 batters so far this season.
Individual pitching records
The Brewers' pitching staff is also on the verge of shattering several individual records this season.
After holding Cleveland scoreless over eight no-hit innings Saturday, Corbin Burnes' ERA dropped to 2.25 for the season, good for second in the National League behind the Dodgers' Max Scherzer and within striking distance of Mike Caldwell's 2.36 ERA in 1978 that stands as the best ever by a Brewers starter.
Brandon Woodruff is also in the mix for both the NL lead and the Brewers' all-time record. He brings a 2.48 ERA into his scheduled start Tuesday at Detroit.