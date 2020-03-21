Brewers manager Craig Counsell confident baseball will return this season

MILWAUKEE — Craig Counsell, like just about everyone else in the country right now, isn’t sure about a lot of things.
He is, however, confident that eventually baseball will be back in 2020.
“I’m planning on there being baseball, absolutely,” the Milwaukee Brewers manager said Friday morning in a conference call with reporters. “That’s kind of where my head is at: There’s going to be baseball, but I have no idea when.”
How that will look remains to be seen. Counsell knows baseball will certainly be different when it finally gets started again, but what that means isn’t at the forefront of his mind right now. Instead, he’s putting his focus on keeping himself, his family and his community safe as the nation hunkers down in an effort to mitigate the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s not a lot to do right now from (a baseball) perspective,” Counsell said. “We’re doing what our neighbors are doing. We’re at home and that’s about it.”
Since returning to Milwaukee on Monday night, Counsell has been in regular contact with his players, coaches and front office staff but most of those conversations have revolved around making sure everyone got home safely and remain so.
When Major League Baseball closed its spring camps last weekend, players were given the option of staying near those camps and utilizing the facilities on a limited basis, traveling to their team’s home cities to access facilities there or return home to their families.
About a third of the players on the Brewers’ roster remained in Arizona, mainly those who reside there during the offseason or are rehabbing from injuries. Another third was headed to Milwaukee, while the remaining third returned home to their families.
Counsell expects the Milwaukee-based group to grow in the coming weeks, but developing a formal training regimen or plan for returning to form is still a ways down the road.
“As players’ leases run out in Arizona, if they choose to come to Milwaukee, we’ll make sure they’re able to prepare and to work out but there’s nothing planned yet,” Counsell said. “There’s not a need for it right now.”
The Brewers were scheduled to break spring camp Sunday and host the Kansas City Royals for a pair of exhibition games at Miller Park before opening the season Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. MLB’s original response to the pandemic delayed Opening Day until at least April 9, but that was amended earlier this week. Now MLB isn’t expected to start play until at least mid-May.
Pitchers will be affected most by the changes. Those expected to fill starting roles had been building up their pitch counts for weeks and were getting close to regular-season strength when play was halted, while relievers were in the process on building up their velocity.
They will likely need to start their processes again before play can resume but, again, Counsell isn’t worrying about that right now.
“Until (a starting date is set) — and I don’t think we’re very close to that — there’s no reason to put anything into perspective,” Counsell said. “Every question has an ‘if’ in front of it and you can’t worry about thousands of scenarios.
“This is not a great situation for the players. It’s tough for them, but it’s tough for everybody.”
Just by nature of its schedule, baseball is a routine-oriented game. Players are creatures of habit and build their lives around the routine of going to the park, working out and playing games from March until October. Changing that routine, especially this drastically, is a challenge but Counsell says it’s no different than the challenges faced by anyone else outside of sports or the entertainment industry.
“Everybody has had their lives affected by this,” Counsell said. “We just have to get through this and understand that we all have a role and a part in helping our country recover. It’s going to come at different times for everybody. We’ve all been affected, lives have been changed.
“From my perspective and from talking to the players, they all understand that and they’re doing their part.”
Baseball has helped the country get through challenging times in the past. It provided desperately needed entertainment during World War II and restored a sense of normalcy after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
When the game does return, Counsell expects it to have the same impact on a weary and frightened nation.
“What baseball has done a good job of in the past, hopefully that part can shine again,” Counsell said. “I think it will.”