Brewers manager Craig Counsell all in on expanded playoffs as shortened season gets underway

MILWAUKEE — Craig Counsell is all for an expanded postseason field in 2020.
After that, though, the Milwaukee Brewers' manager would like to see things go back to the way they were.
Major League Baseball and the Player's Union agreed Thursday to expand the playoffs this season from 10 to 16 teams. Each league's divisional champion and second-place team will qualify under the new format, and the final two spots will be filled by wild card teams holding the best winning percentage of remaining teams.
The new format will still feature four rounds as in years past, but instead of a league's two wild-card entrants facing off for a berth in the Divisional Series, a three-game wild card round will pit the top four seeded teams against the bottom four seeds to set up berths in the second round.
From there, the playoffs will proceed as they have in the past: a five-game LDS, a seven-game League Championship series and then, the World Series.
The change adds another twist to an already-strange season, which will see teams play just 60 games — all of them coming against geographic rivals — and other changes like a universal designated hitter, expanded rosters and, most significantly, empty stands thanks to the lingering COVID-19 threat.
Adding teams to the postseason mix makes sense under those circumstances, Counsell said, but there's something special for him about baseball's traditional postseason set-up.
"The great thing about a (normal) baseball schedule is that you’ve really earned your playoff spot," Counsell said. "I think that’s indisputable. There’s no question that you’ve earned a spot if you make the baseball playoffs and I think that’s a great thing but I understand there’s more to it than that.
"We are an entertainment business. We are a TV business. So playoffs and TV are very connected and very popular. But the regular season is a great test and I don’t think we have that test this year in the regular season. It’s different so because of that, I think (expanded playoffs) are appropriate this year.
"I really like it for this season but I would not advocate it for future seasons."
Local boy does good
Counsell enjoys marking players' milestones, especially when it comes to their first taste of big league experience, but letting J.P. Feyereisen know he'd made the Opening Day roster for the first time provided an extra-special thrill.
Like Counsell, who hails from the Milwaukee suburb of Whitefish Bay, Feyereisen is also a Wisconsin native, born and raised in River Falls where he grew up rooting for the Brewers.
"I have pretty big Wisconsin roots," Counsell said. "Being able to tell a kid from Wisconsin that he’s going to make his Major League debut for the Brewers certainly felt really good to do."
Feyereisen played his college ball at UW-Stevens Point and was selected by Cleveland in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Two years later, he went to the Yankees in the Andrew Miller trade and came to the Brewers in a trade last September.
He went 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 40 appearances for the Yankees' Class AAA affiliate last season and pitched his way onto the Brewers' roster with a strong showing both in Spring Training as well as Summer Camp.
"J.P. has definitely thrown the ball well since he’s been here," Counsell said. "His velocity has actually gone up a little bit since the first camp and there’s no question his body is different than it was down in Arizona."
When Feyereisen takes the mound for the first time, he will become the first Wisconsin native to appear in a game for the Brewers since Vinny Rottino of Racine, who appeared in one game for the team in 2008.
Braun to start
Ryan Braun was in Counsell's starting lineup for the opener, batting fifth and serving as the designated hitter.
Braun was sidelined with a sore oblique for all of the Brewers' series of intrasquad scrimmages but returned to go 0-for-4 Wednesday night in an exhibition game against the White Sox. Braun also took part in the Brewers' off-day workout at Wrigley Field Thursday and reported no issues.
"He did a full workout yesterday," Counsell said. "It was another good day. I think he needed to feel good after yesterday and he reported feeling better than he did the day before. That’s a good sign.”
Friday marks Braun's 13th Opening Day start for the Brewers, moving past Paul Molitor for sole possession of second place in the franchise record books. Only Hall of Famer Robin Yount has made more Opening Day starts (19) in a Brewers uniform.
Around the horn
Friday marks the 52nd season opener in franchise history. The Brewers are 27-23-1 all-time on Opening Day including an 11-10-1 mark since joining the National League in 1998. ... The Brewers and Cubs are meeting on Opening Day for just the second time. The two teams opened the 2008 season at Wrigley Field. The Brewers won that meeting, 4-3, in 10 innings. ... RHP Brandon Woodruff is the seventh different pitcher to make the Opening Day start for the Brewers in as many seasons.
Up next
The Brewers and Cubs will continue their season-opening series at noon Saturday with right-hander Corbin Burnes facing off against Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish. Burnes is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in six career appearances against Chicago, including one start last year when he allowed seven runs on six hits while striking out six over five innings. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.
