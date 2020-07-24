Brewers manager Craig Counsell all in on expanded playoffs as shortened season gets underway

Feyereisen played his college ball at UW-Stevens Point and was selected by Cleveland in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Two years later, he went to the Yankees in the Andrew Miller trade and came to the Brewers in a trade last September.

He went 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 40 appearances for the Yankees' Class AAA affiliate last season and pitched his way onto the Brewers' roster with a strong showing both in Spring Training as well as Summer Camp.

"J.P. has definitely thrown the ball well since he’s been here," Counsell said. "His velocity has actually gone up a little bit since the first camp and there’s no question his body is different than it was down in Arizona."

When Feyereisen takes the mound for the first time, he will become the first Wisconsin native to appear in a game for the Brewers since Vinny Rottino of Racine, who appeared in one game for the team in 2008.

Braun to start

Ryan Braun was in Counsell's starting lineup for the opener, batting fifth and serving as the designated hitter.