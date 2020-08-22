Brewers manage only 5 hits in series-opening loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — It was a different day in a different city against a different opponent but the result was more of the same for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Right-hander Adrian Houser gave Milwaukee seven innings but the Brewers’ offense consisted of solo home runs from Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich in a 7-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at PNC Park.
“It almost feels like a roller-coaster,” said Houser, who gave up four runs on nine hits and struck out three in his second start against the Pirates this season. “One game, everything is clicking. The next game, the pitching is clicking but the bats aren’t and on another day, it’s the bats and not the pitching.”
Gamel provided Houser (1-2) with a rare early lead when he belted a solo shot off Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl (1-1) with one out in the second inning. The Brewers had been outscored 33-4 through the first two innings of games this season and hadn’t scored in the first two innings of eight consecutive games.
The home run was Gamel’s third of the season but his first since Aug. 4. Milwaukee’s hottest hitter to start the season, he snapped out of an 0-for-20 funk Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins and was hopeful that it was a sign of the worm turning for both himself as well as the team.
“It’s been a grind at the plate for us as of late,” Gamel said.
The momentum from Gamel’s home run was short-lived. Houser allowed a home run to Bryan Reynolds to lead off the bottom of the second, the first of three hits for the Pirates’ left fielder.
Reynolds struck again in the third. After Josh Bell and Colin Moran opened the innings with consecutive base hits, Reynolds hit a come-backer that ricocheted off Hauser’s glove to shortstop Orlando Arcia, who was charged with an error for a bad throw to second baseman Luis Urias.
One run scored on the play, giving Pittsburgh the lead and the Pirates took a 4-1 lead after Gregory Polanco and Cole Tucker reached on back-to-back RBI singles later in the inning.
“That was a big hit by Ben,” said Houser, who held the same Pittsburgh team to a run over five innings on July 27. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t go out there and put up a zero like I needed to. They put some swings on some good pitches and found some holes.”
Houser recovered, getting out of the inning without out further damage after facing one over the minimum over his final three innings.
“It was some ground balls,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Ground balls are what Adrian wants. ... They just hit the ball where we weren’t.”
The Brewers made it a 4-2 game when Yelich led off the eighth with his seventh home run of the season.
Again, the momentum quickly swung back to the Pirates in the bottom of the inning as Alex Claudio gave up back-to-back singles to Josh Bell and Colin Moran to bring up Reynolds, who drove them both in with a triple to left, capping off a four RBI day.
Urias led off the ninth with a base hit against Keone Kela, who got a double play and a ground out to hand the Brewers their third loss in four games since taking three in a row from the Cubs last weekend.
The Brewers have been outscored 16-6 in those losses.
“We have some guys who, throughout the course of the year, just haven’t got going,” Counsell said. “It was great to see Ben have a nice game today but it just stops when guys in the lineup are struggling. It’s been hard to sustain things and that’s a tough way to play offense.”
Kuhl picked up his first victory since June 15, 2018. He missed the second half of 2018 and all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made the team this year as a reliever before being thrust back into the rotation due to a slew of injuries.
“Big league wins are hard to come by and it’s really cool, just to get my team a chance to win, that’s all I ever wanted,” said Kuhl, who threw 84 pitches in his longest outing since his return.
Up next
Brewers: Josh Lindblom (1-0, 6.62 ERA) faces the Pirates for the second time this season when he takes the hill on Saturday. Lindblom allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh on July 28.
Pirates: Derek Holland (0-1, 7.36 ERA) will make his 300th major league appearance in the second game of the three-game set.
