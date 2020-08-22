Brewers manage only 5 hits in series-opening loss to Pirates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PITTSBURGH — It was a different day in a different city against a different opponent but the result was more of the same for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-hander Adrian Houser gave Milwaukee seven innings but the Brewers’ offense consisted of solo home runs from Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich in a 7-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at PNC Park.

“It almost feels like a roller-coaster,” said Houser, who gave up four runs on nine hits and struck out three in his second start against the Pirates this season. “One game, everything is clicking. The next game, the pitching is clicking but the bats aren’t and on another day, it’s the bats and not the pitching.”

Gamel provided Houser (1-2) with a rare early lead when he belted a solo shot off Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl (1-1) with one out in the second inning. The Brewers had been outscored 33-4 through the first two innings of games this season and hadn’t scored in the first two innings of eight consecutive games.

The home run was Gamel’s third of the season but his first since Aug. 4. Milwaukee’s hottest hitter to start the season, he snapped out of an 0-for-20 funk Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins and was hopeful that it was a sign of the worm turning for both himself as well as the team.