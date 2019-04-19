MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers entered Thursday night averaging more than five runs per game.
They didn’t come close to that reaching mark against Julio Urias and Co.
Urias struck out a career-high nine and allowed one hit in six strong innings, Cody Bellinger hit his 10th home run and Max Muncy also went deep as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Brewers 3-1 at Miller Park to extend their winning streak to five games.
Bellinger drove a 3-2 pitch from reliever Matt Albers (1-1) into the Dodgers’ bullpen in right-center in the sixth inning. Muncy followed with a two-run shot that landed in the netting above the Brewers’ bullpen in left.
That was all the offense Urias (1-1) needed.
The Brewers saw a totally different Urias than the one they beat 8-5 at Dodger Stadium six days ago, when he allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits.
Orlando Arcia slapped a single up the middle with two outs in the fifth for the only hit off Urias.
“He just made a lot more pitches,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Outside of (Luis) Castillo’s start for the Reds, that was the best anybody has pitched against us this year.”
Caleb Ferguson pitched a scoreless seventh. Joe Kelly came on with one out and one on in the eighth and escaped, thanks to left fielder Joc Pederson’s throw to plate that beat Hernan Perez’s slide home.
Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his sixth save, despite Christian Yelich hitting his 10th home run. He became the Brewers’ all-time leader in RBIs for March/April with 27.
“It’s going to be fun competing against him, hopefully, all year,” Bellinger said after he and Yelich moved into a tie with Oakland’s Khris Davis for the home run lead.
Milwaukee starter Zach Davies allowed three hits over five innings, with three walks and two strikeouts. Twice he stranded runners at third and turned a scoreless tie over to Albers in the sixth.
Burned by homers
Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes has given up a major league-high 11 home runs over four starts that span 17⅔ innings. That’s on pace for 82 home runs in a 30-start season.
Ten of the 11 home runs off Burnes have been on fastballs.
The MLB record for home runs allowed belongs to Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven. He gave up 50 in 1986, but also pitched 271⅔ innings, and had to navigate lineups that included designated hitters.
“It’s tough, but you have to keep working. It’s not just going to come,” Burnes said. “I hope (to remain in the rotation). I’m going to come in every single day and keep putting in the work, keep doing what I can to get better. Frankly, I haven’t done my job these first four starts.”
Burnes’ strikeouts have regressed with each start, from 12 in his season debut to six on April 6 against the Cubs to three apiece on April 12 at the Angels and on Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Burnes’ next turn comes Monday when the Brewers open a three-game series in St. Louis.
“We have to make a decision at some point and let him know in a timely manner,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re letting everything digest and think through some conversations that we’ve already had.”
Brewers reliever Alex Wilson (1-0, 8.31 ERA) is scheduled to come off the paternity list Friday with a corresponding roster move to follow.
Up next
On Friday, Dodgers right-hander Ross Stripling (1-1, 2.92 ERA) comes off his longest career start against the Brewers on Sunday. He allowed one run on four hits over eight innings in a 7-1 win.
Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (2-2, 6.52) makes his fifth start and second of the season against Stripling and the Dodgers. He went 2⅓ innings on Sunday and gave up six runs on six hits and three walks.