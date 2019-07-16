MILWAUKEE — After a long disappearing act, the Milwaukee Brewers finally showed up at the plate Tuesday night.
Christian Yelich hit his second career grand slam, Keston Hiura and Lorenzo Cain each had a solo home run, and the Brewers got a needed 13-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night at Miller Park.
Brandon Woodruff (11-3) gave up one run and five hits in 6⅔ innings for the Brewers, who had lost eight of their previous 10 games mostly due to a dormant offense. He walked one and struck out seven, snapping a 12-game streak in which Milwaukee starters failed to get a win.
With the Brewers holding a 7-1 lead in the seventh, Yelich hit his 33rd home run of the season with the bases loaded. The shot, which came against Braves reliever Huascar Ynoa, was the first grand slam for Milwaukee this season and the second of Yelich’s career. He also had one last Sept. 2 at Washington.
Mike Moustakas picked up his 1,000th career hit with a single to right-center field in the seventh. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman stepped away from Moustakas to allow the 10-year veteran to acknowledge the standing ovation from the crowd of 31,599.
Bryse Wilson (1-1) allowed four runs and six hits in four innings for the Braves. Wilson, recalled earlier in the day from Class Gwinnett, became the youngest pitcher to start a game in the National League this season at 21 years, 208 days.
Tyler Flowers scored the lone run for the Braves on a solo homer in the fifth, his eight of the season. The 12-run loss is the largest deficit for Atlanta this year.
After finishing a home run short of the cycle on Monday, Hiura continued his hot streak at the plate with his ninth homer of the season in the second inning. He finished with three hits and has hit safely in 12 of his past 14 games.
Yasmani Grandal had an RBI single and Moustakas a run-scoring double to push the Brewers’ lead to 3-0 in the third.
Yelich scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and Cain homered in the sixth to make it 5-1.
Buyers, sellers or in between?
Are the Brewers buyers, sellers or stuck somewhere in between as the July 31 trade deadline approaches? The next two weeks will tell, president of baseball operations David Stearns said.
“We would like to be in a position to add to this team. That is our preference,” Stearns said. “And I anticipate that’s where we are going to be. We’re still in evaluative mode. We still have time. But certainly we would like to be in a position to add to the team where appropriate.”
The Brewers looked like buyers before running into a skid. They have dropped 17 of their past 28 games.
“The record over the past month speaks for itself. We have not played good baseball,” Stearns said. “We are fortunate in many ways to be in the place in the standings where we are. And so now we have 2½ months to take advantage of this good fortune.
“The way I would look at the (trade deadline) is, adding is meant to complement a good team that has a chance to get to and advance in the playoffs. And certainly my belief that this team has the ability to get to that point. We have two weeks to the deadline. We can learn a lot in two weeks. And it’s an important stretch for us. We’re going to be watching every day, and we’ll take it from there.”
Don’t expect a flurry of trades until closer to the deadline.
“I would say there is substantial industry activity and discussion. I would also say that because there are so many teams bunched together, that some of the more notable activity may be likely to wait,” Stearns said. “I think everyone is still, for the most part, in discussion mode, and understanding the other teams’ interests and needs. And I think a lot of teams are still working through their (own) interests and needs.”