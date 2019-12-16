Brewers make Josh Lindblom signing official

MILWAUKEE — Josh Lindblom is officially a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The right-hander passed a physical and signed the three-year, $9.125 contract he and the Brewers agreed to during the winter meetings. He will be introduced during a news conference later today at Miller Park.
Lindblom, 32, spent most of the past five years in South Korea where he was 63-34 with a 3.55 ERA. He was 35-7 with a 2.68 ERA over the past two seasons with the Doosan Bears, earning the Korean Baseball Organization's equivalent of the Cy Young Award after each of those seasons.
He was named the Korean Baseball Organization's Most Valuable Player last season after going 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts covering 194⅔.
Originally a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008, Lindblom made his debut in 2011 and posted a 4.10 ERA in 114 appearances, including six starts, over parts of the next five seasons for the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Oakland A's and Pittsburgh Pirates. He has not played in the majors since 2017.
The Brewers don't comment on contract specifics but according to multiple reports, Lindblom's deal includes numerous performance bonuses that could increase the contract's value to as much as $18 million.
Lindblom is one of two starters Milwaukee acquired last week and the third to join the team since the 2019 season ended. The Brewers announced a one-year deal with veteran left-hander Brett Anderson on Friday, while left-hander Eric Lauer came to Milwaukee in a November trade with the Padres.
Those three join returning starters Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser in Milwaukee's rotation. The Brewers also have starting candidates in left-hander Brent Suter, who performed exceptionally in a relief role down the stretch last season after returning from Tommy John surgery, and right-handers Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta, who were unable to hold on to their spots in the season-opening rotation but are still viewed as starters by the Brewers' decision-makers.
Lindblom's signing marks the second time general manager David Stearns has turned to a KBO star to give the Brewers a boost.
Stearns brought in first baseman Eric Thames from Korea in November 2016, a year after Thames won the league's MVP award. Thames went on to hit 31 home runs in his first big league action since 2012 and slashed .241/.343/.504 with 72 home runs, 161 RBIs and an .848 OPS in 383 games over three seasons before the Brewers declined his option for 2020.