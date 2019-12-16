Brewers make Josh Lindblom signing official

MILWAUKEE — Josh Lindblom is officially a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The right-hander passed a physical and signed the three-year, $9.125 contract he and the Brewers agreed to during the winter meetings. He will be introduced during a news conference later today at Miller Park.

Lindblom, 32, spent most of the past five years in South Korea where he was 63-34 with a 3.55 ERA. He was 35-7 with a 2.68 ERA over the past two seasons with the Doosan Bears, earning the Korean Baseball Organization's equivalent of the Cy Young Award after each of those seasons.

He was named the Korean Baseball Organization's Most Valuable Player last season after going 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts covering 194⅔.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Originally a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008, Lindblom made his debut in 2011 and posted a 4.10 ERA in 114 appearances, including six starts, over parts of the next five seasons for the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Oakland A's and Pittsburgh Pirates. He has not played in the majors since 2017.

The Brewers don't comment on contract specifics but according to multiple reports, Lindblom's deal includes numerous performance bonuses that could increase the contract's value to as much as $18 million.