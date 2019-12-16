Brewers make Josh Lindblom signing official; reportedly reach agreement with outfielder Avisail Garcia

He took his game to another level in 2019, going 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA while striking out a franchise-record 189 batters over 194 2/3 innings in 30 starts -- production that resulted in Lindblom earning the league's Most Valuable Player honors.

"Over the last couple of years, Josh has been as dominant as any pitcher in the world," said Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns. "He has performed at an exceptionally high level and we believe that many of the skills that have allowed him to perform at that high level will translate very well to Milwaukee, to the NL Central and to the major league level."

Pitching, especially starting pitching, was a top priority for Stearns as the off-season began. Knowing that not even a miracle would make it possible for Milwaukee to sign top free agents like Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg, Stearns instead used his creativity and found a pitcher who had been nearly as dominant as Cole and Strasburg over the last two seasons -- albeit in a much different setting.

Some will scoff at those numbers because of the level of competition in the KBO and while the league doesn't have the likes of Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger or even Christian Yelich, it brings its own challenges for pitchers, challenges that Lindblom credits with making him a better pitcher.