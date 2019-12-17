Brewers make Josh Lindblom signing official; reportedly reach 2-year deal with outfielder Avisail Garcia

MILWAUKEE — During his five-year stint in the Korean Baseball Organization, Josh Lindblom tried not to think about this moment.
Even fantasizing about sitting at a news conference next to an MLB general manager after signing a three-year contract worth $9.125 million — not to mention almost an additional $9 million in incentives — was a risky proposition for Lindblom, who wasn’t sure how long he’d keep pitching after agreeing to pitch in Korea following the 2014 season.
“If you had told me five years ago that I would be sitting here, I’d say you were crazy,” Lindblom said Monday after being introduced at Miller Park on the same day the team reportedly reached a two-year agreement with free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia. “My thought process (when agreeing to play in Korea) was to go to Asia and finish my career because I knew that if I had one foot in Asia and my other foot in the United States, I wouldn’t make it in either place.
“So the goal was to go there and become the best player — not just the best version of me, but the best player in the league. I think I was able to do that.”
Lindblom, 32, did just that. In five seasons overseas, he went 63-34 with a 3.55 ERA including a 35-7 mark and 2.68 ERA over the last two seasons, resulting in back-to-back Choi Dong-Won Awards — the KBO’s equivalent of MLB’s Cy Young Award.
He took his game to another level in 2019, going 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA while striking out a franchise-record 189 batters over 194⅔ innings in 30 starts — production that resulted in Lindblom earning the league’s Most Valuable Player honors.
“Over the last couple of years, Josh has been as dominant as any pitcher in the world,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “He has performed at an exceptionally high level and we believe that many of the skills that have allowed him to perform at that high level will translate very well to Milwaukee, to the NL Central and to the major league level.”
Pitching, especially starting pitching, was a top priority for Stearns as the offseason began. Knowing that not even a miracle would make it possible for Milwaukee to sign top free agents such as Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg, Stearns instead used his creativity and found a pitcher who had been nearly as dominant as Cole and Strasburg over the last two seasons — albeit in a much different setting.
Some will scoff at those numbers because of the level of competition in the KBO. And while the league doesn’t have the likes of Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger or even Christian Yelich, it brings its own challenges for pitchers — challenges Lindblom credits with making him a better pitcher.
“Just the way the guys hit, I knew I had to adapt,” Lindblom said. “I knew that I needed to get better overall and with only having 10 teams, you’re facing the same guys over and over again so you need to be able to give (batters) different looks, you need to be able to change your game plan.
“You can’t do the same thing over and over again.”
Adding a split-finger fastball to his arsenal helped accomplish that goal.
“I needed something with depth that guys could swing over,” Lindblom said. “It was frustrating not being able to strike guys out. I added a pitch with some depth to pair with my fastball and had some success with it.”
The splitter also helped Lindblom, along with his wife, Aurielle and three young children, return home — almost literally as both are natives of Lafayette, Ind.
“Five years is a long time in Asia,” Lindblom said. “If it wasn’t this year, it wasn’t going to be ever. I’m not getting any younger. Coming back now, with my kids and family, it was the right time.”
He’s the third starter Stearns has added this offseason, joining left-handers Brett Anderson and Eric Lauer. Those three, along with returning starters Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser, will go into camp as the favorites for the season-opening rotation, with left-hander Brent Suter and young right-handers Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta expected to compete for spots and provide depth.
With less than two months before camp opens, Stearns isn’t ruling out adding to that group, either.
“I’m never going to close the door on having depth,” Stearns said. “But I’d say if we were going into the season today, we’d feel good about where we are.”
Lindbloom was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft, and made six starts and 108 relief appearances from 2011-14 for the Dodgers, Philadelphia, Texas and Oakland. He signed with South Korea's Lotte Giants ahead of the 2015 season, returned to the major leagues with Pittsburgh and had four relief outings in 2017, then signed with South Korea's Doosan Bears.
Garcia, 28, slashed .282/.332/.464 with 20 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .796 in 125 games last season for the Tampa Bay Rays, who signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Rays after the Chicago White Sox non-tendered him after the 2018 season.
Signed by the Tigers as an amateur free agent in July 2007, Garcia has a career average of .272 with 96 home runs and 374 RBI. His best year came with the White Sox in 2017 when he batted .330 with an .885 OPS and earned a spot on the AL All-Star team.
Primarily a right fielder during his career, his addition could help the Brewers fill another position of concern on their roster. Yelich has been the regular right-fielder since joining the Brewers in a Jan. 2018 trade from the Marlins but could see more action in left field — where he won the Gold Glove Award in 2014 — with veteran Ryan Braun getting regular action at first base.
The deal has not yet been confirmed by the Brewers. Multiple reports say it is for two years and $20 million.