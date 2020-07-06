Brewers' Luis Urías, Angel Perdomo test positive for COVID-19

Expanded rosters to start the new season would have made it possible for the Brewers to open the year with both players in the fold but Urías will again have to play catch-up.

“He hasn’t had the best fortune, for sure, but these are only temporary setbacks and that’s how he has to approach them,” Counsell said. “As soon as he’s back to 100% healthy and he gets some time on the field, his talents will shine.”

Burnes ready to get going

Right-hander Corbin Burnes reported to spring training with the hopes of erasing the memory of a nightmarish 2019 season and was off to a good start, allowing just two earned runs over 7⅓ innings before the shutdown.

Because he makes his offseason home in the Phoenix area, Burnes was able to stay on track during the hiatus by getting work in there at the Brewers’ facility and reported to summer camp in a “good spot,” Counsell said.

“The guys who were in Phoenix (during the shutdown) were a little bit more fortunate because they had access to more than some of the other guys who didn’t have Phoenix homes,” Counsell said. “His season got delayed by three monthsm but I don’t think anything is different as far as how he’s throwing the ball.”